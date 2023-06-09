A video featuring football prodigy Baby Gronk and LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne went viral on social media on Tuesday. However, numerous individuals on the internet, even those well-versed in online culture, are unaware of their association and viral popularity.
The origins of the video can be traced back to March when the parents of a 10-year-old football player shared a video on his YouTube channel and social media profiles. It showcases a meeting between Baby Gronk and TikTok-popular gymnast Livvy Dunne.
TikTok user Henry De Tolla (h00pify) shared a clip from the original video on his TikTok page and added his own commentary. In the video, De Tolla mentioned that Olivia Dunne convinced Baby Gronk to commit to LSU, using the phrase "Livvy rizzed him up."
The video would go on to gain viral attention months later after it was reposted by a Twitter user. This sight of the video has resulted in widespread reactions:
Who is Baby Gronk?
The internet sensation’s real name is Madden San Miguel. The football prodigy has gained popularity on social media under the nickname "Baby Gronk." This nickname draws a comparison to the retired NFL star Rob Gronkowski, who is widely known as "Gronk."
With over 315,000 followers on social media, the 10-year-old prodigy is believed to be the future star of college football recruiting. Despite his tender age, he has garnered significant attention in the online space and is considered a promising talent in the sport.
His exceptional physical stature, combined with his dominance over his opponents, has led many to believe that college programs are already showing interest in recruiting him. His larger build and remarkable skills have generated considerable speculation about his future in the sport.
Despite being years away from high school graduation, his father has reportedly accompanied him on unofficial visits to various colleges and universities across the country. This indicates a proactive approach to exploring potential future opportunities in college football.
In an interview with The Athletic, his father Jake San Miguel, talked about his versatility in playing different sports and how he is a different personality from what is projected on the social space.
“He is actually really advanced and very good at football, and he plays five sports. A lot of people don’t know this about him, but he is a better baseball player than football player. He’s a really humble kid. Straight-A student. The internet shows one thing, but he is the kid you want at your house. He’s that kid.”
He also revealed the youngster's goal is to make it to the NFL one day and his vision for him as a father is to ensure he possesses a future with financial stability.
“His goal is to go to the NFL. But the NFL is rare. It’s hard to make. So my goal is to build him a platform and a following where he is making money now and it’s going into a savings account. Just keep stacking up, being a part of companies, this and that. By the time he’s a senior in high school, he’s a millionaire and above and he’s well taken care of.”
His fans can’t definitely wait to see him get recruited by a college program and make his way to the draft. Looking at his exceptional skills and the prominence he has already gained, Baby Gronk might evidently be an NFL star in waiting.