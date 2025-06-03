"Back with my little mini me": Nick Saban's daughter Kristen cherishes her fun time with one special person, shares warm snap on IG

On Monday, Alabama Crimson Tide legend Nick Saban's daughter, Kristen, took to her Instagram stories to share a warm snapshot of one special person. The special person is her son, James, who was pictured wearing a blue shirt in an inflatable pool giving a peace sign to the camera.

Ad

Kristen captioned the post,

"Back with my little mini me ♥️"

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Back with my little mini me ♥️"

The mother of one shared the picture with her 90.6k Instagram followers. Other snapshots on her Monday stories included James and the family pup, herself in a Grand Cayman outfit, and her taking a swim outdoors.

Ad

Trending

Nick Saban and his wife, Terry, have two grandchildren, James being the younger. Nick Saban's first grandchild is Amelie, the daughter of his son Nicholas and his former partner Kelsey Laney.

In a March 2024 article by Chris Low on ESPN, Nick Saban talked about taking his grandson James to the golf course.

"The challenge is keeping him out of the sand traps," Saban said. "He likes to play in the sand. That's about the most stress I've had."

Ad

Nick Saban's daughter Kristen posts about son James going to kindergarten

Nick Saban's grandchild James is off to kindergarten. Saban's daughter, Kristen, shared an Instagram post on May 7 about her son's upcoming milestone.

"Kindergarten, here we come! 🐾🎓👨🏼‍🎓"

Ad

The post includes a photo of Kristen and James both holding up a peace sign. Another sees James posing in front of a "Happy Graduation" sign. There are also a couple of photos of James posing with some of his friends, as well as a video of James getting a medal during the graduation ceremony.

James' graduation comes a few days after celebrating his birthday. On April 27, Kristen also posted about her son turning five years old.

Ad

"James Nickolas Setas, you are the joy of my life. Happy 5th big boy birthday! There’s no one like you," Kristen wrote in the caption.

James is Kristen Saban's son with ex-husband Adam Setas. He was born in 2020.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Nick Igbokwe Nick Uzochukwu Igbokwe is an NFL journalist at Sportskeeda. He loves the thrill and excitement that comes with the complex plays on the Gridiron. American football is an acquired taste, and he has been hooked on the game since discovering it in 2017 during his University days.



Furthermore, Nick has interviewed agents, medical personnel, and close family members of NFL stars, who have reached out to him after reading his stories. Know More

Alabama Crimson Tide Fan? Check out the latest Crimson Tide depth chart, schedule, and team roster updates all in one place!