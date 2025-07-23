"Backpedaling like Deion Sadners already" - CFB fans roast FSU QB Thomas Castellanos for changning tune on Alabama trash talk

Florida State quarterback Thomas Castellanos made headlines when he said he was eager to face Alabama in the team's 2025 season opener since the Tide no longer had legendary coach Nick Saban to save them or stop him. However, on Wednesday, Castellanos appeared to change his tune on the trash talk to Alabama at the ACC media days.

Michael Casagrande @ByCasagrande LINK FSU QB Thomas Castellanos said he meant no disrespect for Alabama when he said they can't stop him in the season opener.

When Castellanos said that he didn't mean any disrespect to Alabama with his comments, fans on social media mocked the FSU QB.

"Backpedaling like Deion already. It's too late....Bama heard and told us last week that 'it will be dealt with accordingly,'" ESPN studio anchor Peter Burns said.

Peter Burns @PeterBurnsESPN LINK Backpedaling like Deion already. It's too late....Bama heard and told us last week that "it will be dealt with accordingly"

"Translation he got his butt chewed for his dumb comment and is now trying to back track," another added.

"Obviously he doesn’t know when to think before he speaks, a lesson he will find very hard to walk back those comments. The pain will burn deep that day," a third commented.

Many others continued to roast Castellanos.

"He’s scared now," one fan said.

"Alabama’s defense living rent free …" another fan said.

"DONT CARE HES STILL GETTING BELT TO A**," one fan said.

Saban, who led Alabama to six national titles in 17 years, stepped down from his coaching role in January 2024. He was succeeded by Kalen DeBoer.

In his first year at the helm, DeBoer led the Tide to a 9-4 record, failing to make the College Football Playoff.

Thomas Castellanos expected to lead FSU's offense in the 2025 season opener vs. Alabama

NCAA Football: Former Boston College QB Thomas Castellanos (Credits: IMAGN)

Thomas Castellanos will get the QB1 role for FSU in the 2025 season and is expected to lead the Seminoles' offense when they host Alabama on Aug. 30.

Castellanos began his collegiate career at UCF in 2022. He transferred to Boston College in 2023, where he played for two years.

This offseason, Castellanos transferred to Florida State. He has recorded 3,869 passing yards, 33 touchdowns, 19 interceptions and 15 rushing TDs across 26 games in the past three years.

