Ball State vs. Georgia prediction & betting tips - September 9 | College Football Week 2

The Georgia Bulldogs will host the Ball State Cardinals on Saturday. The top-ranked Bulldogs notched a 48-7 beatdown of the Tennessee-Martin Skyhawks in their season opener, while the Cardinals (0-1) lost 44-14 to the Kentucky Wildcats to start the season.

Ball State vs. Georgia details

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

Game: Ball State Cardinals at Georgia Bulldogs

Date and Time: Saturday, noon EST

Venue: Sanford Stadium, Athens, Georgia

Ball State vs. Georgia betting odds and spread

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Ball State Cardinals +41.5(-110) Over 53.5(-110) +8000 Georgia Bulldogs -41.5(-110) Under 53.5(-110) -100000

Ball State vs. Georgia key stats

The Ball State Cardinals scored 14 points in their first game, which ranks 109th out of 133 teams in the nation. They ranked tied for 73rd in passing offense and 114th in rushing offense. The Cardinals allowed 44 points, ranking 120th. Their passing defense was tied for 84th while their rushing defense was tied for 62nd.

Ball State is led by Mike Neu, who is in his eighth year leading the program. He has led the Cardinals to a 33-49 record. Neu's only previous head coaching experience was in the Arena Football League, where he compiled a 52-43 record in seven seasons.

The Georgia Bulldogs will also play their second game. Georgia scored 48 points in their first game, which ranks 18th in the nation. They ranked ninth in passing offense and 60th in rushing offense. The Bulldogs allowed seven points, which ranks 19th. Their passing defense was tied for 22nd while their rushing defense was 77th.

Georgia is led by Kirby Smart, who is in his eighth season with the program. Smart is in his first head coaching gig as he previously served as a defensive backs coach and defensive coordinator at multiple stops.

He has led the Bulldogs to an 82-15 record as well as back-to-back College Football Playoff national championships.

Ball State vs. Georgia betting prediction

The Georgia Bulldogs became the first team to repeat as national champions in the College Football Playoff era last season. They will look to make it three in a row in the final year of the current four-team format.

The Bulldogs should be able to dominate an underwhelming Southeastern Conference East. Look for their strong start to the season to continue in Week 2 as they beat the Ball State Cardinals by at least 42 points.

Pick: Georgia Bulldogs -41.5 (-110)