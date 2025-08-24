  • home icon
  "Bama literally set bud up for life": CFB fans overjoyed with Diego Pavia's massive $2 million NIL payday for 2025 season

By Maliha
Modified Aug 24, 2025 13:34 GMT
Syndication: The Tennessean - Source: Imagn
Vanderbilt quarterback Diego Pavia emerged as one of the standout players of the 2024 season and is entering the final year of his college career, his second with the Commodores. According to On3 insider Pete Nakos, he is expected to make over $2 million in 2025, ranking him among the highest-paid quarterbacks in college football.

Pavia’s profile soared after leading Vanderbilt to a historic 40-35 win over Alabama on Oct. 5, which was the program’s first win over the Crimson Tide in four decades. He threw for 252 yards and two touchdowns in one of the season’s biggest upsets.

Many fans link Pavia's lucrative 2025 paycheck to that landmark win.

"Bama literally set bud up for life," a fan said.
"Beat Bama once and dude makes 2m. Jokes," one said.
"A win against Bama is life changing," a person said.

In 2024, Pavia threw for 2,133 yards and 17 touchdowns while also rushing for 716 yards and six scores.

Fans praised his $2 million paycheck as well-deserved.

"He deserves it," a fan said.
"He should. He breathed life back into that program," a person said.
"And deserves every penny," one said.

Pavia’s commitment to Vanderbilt has also been evident. On the “Bussin’ With The Boys” podcast, he revealed he turned down a $4 million-plus NIL offer from a Southeastern Conference rival to stay in Nashville.

Pavia spent the first four years of his college career at New Mexico State before making the jump to the SEC.

Clark Lea praises Diego Pavia as Vanderbilt prepares for 2025 season

Diego Pavia finished the 2024 season with Vanderbilt going 7-6 in 13 starts. As the school enters coach Clark Lea’s fifth season, they aim to build on last year’s strong progress, with Pavia remaining their key player in pursuit of high goals.

“I couldn’t imagine having another person be the quarterback right now,” Lea told Jim Rome (via On3). “He’s everything that this program needs. I’ve got such a great relationship with him, and I’ve enjoyed just the chance to spend another year with him.
"What makes Diego special is his curiosity and how process-driven he is. He’s just a remarkable person. So much that has to do with the chip on his shoulder and how he perfectly represents the kind of attitude that we have here at Vanderbilt and also the belief we have and what’s possible here.”

Pavia has been named to the Johnny Unitas Golden Arm Award watch list for 2025. Vanderbilt will open the 2025 season at home against Charleston Southern on Aug. 30.

