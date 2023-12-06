"Bama is a way better contender than FSU" - Alabama fans back CFP committee's explanation that led to FSU snub

The Alabama Crimson Tide snuck into the college football playoffs as the fourth seed after they upset the Georgia Bulldogs to win the SEC Championship.

However, many college football fans were surprised because the committee left out 13-0 Florida State. The Seminoles became the first-ever undefeated Power Five Conference champion not to make the college football playoff in the four-team era.

A key reason why FSU didn't get into the playoffs is because their starting quarterback, Jordan Travis is out for the season after breaking his leg. The committee revealed that it played a big role in keeping the Seminoles out.

When questioned by ESPN's Rece Davis why the committee chose Alabama over Florida State, Boo Corrigan, a chair of the College Football Playoff committee, replied:

“Well, I think in looking at it — and again that was the decision, was Alabama at [No.] 4. Florida State is a different team than they were through the first 11 weeks. And Coach Norvell, their players, their fans, you know, an incredible season."

"But as you look at who they are as a team right now without Jordan Travis, without the offensive dynamic that he brings to it, they are a different team and the committee voted Alabama [No.]4 and Florida State [No.] 5.”

After the committee's decision, many fans blasted their decision to keep FSU out of the playoffs. But some Alabama fans made it clear that the Crimson Tide deserved to be there.

good call on their part. Bama is a way better contender than FSU."

"I blame it on TCU, undefeated and went in and lost by 60 to an SEC team."

However, not all comments were negative, as numerous fans believed FSU deserved to participate in the playoffs. However, fans claim that the playoff committee rigged the system so that the SEC would have a team in the postseason.

Florida State blasts playoff committee

Although plenty of fans thought the committee made the right decision, Florida State was not a fan of the decision.

After it was revealed that FSU was left out of the playoff, head coach Mike Norvell released a statement, calling the move disgusting.

"I am disgusted and infuriated with the committee's decision today to have what was earned on the field taken away because a small group of people decided they knew better than the results of the games," Florida State coach Mike Norvell said. "What is the point of playing games? Do you tell players it is okay to quit if someone goes down?

"Do you not play a senior on Senior Day for fear of injury? Where is the motivation to schedule challenging non-conference games? We are not only an undefeated P5 conference champion, but we also played two P5 non-conference games away from home and won both of them. I don't understand how we are supposed to think this is an acceptable way to evaluate a team."

Despite FSU's frustration, the decision has been made, and the Seminoles will now play Georgia in the Orange Bowl.

