  Barstool's Dave Portnoy drops wild take ahead of Carson Beck's Miami vs. USF Week 3 clash: "End of story" 

Barstool’s Dave Portnoy drops wild take ahead of Carson Beck's Miami vs. USF Week 3 clash: "End of story" 

By Arnold
Modified Sep 08, 2025 18:11 GMT
Barstool's Dave Portnoy drops wild take ahead of Carson Beck
Barstool’s Dave Portnoy drops wild take ahead of Carson Beck's Miami vs. USF Week 3 clash: "End of story" - Image Credits - IMAGN

Carson Beck has enjoyed a strong start to his career at Miami. The quarterback has led the No. 5 Hurricanes to two wins in as many games.

Miami will face a stern test against No. 18 USF in Week 3, and Barstool owner Dave Portnoy has offered a wild take on the highly anticipated game.

"If USF beats Miami this week they should be #1 in the country. End of story." Portnoy tweeted.
The Bulls beat Boise State 34-7 in Week 1 and then took down Florida 18-16 in Week 2. USF quarterback Byrum Brown has been excellent in both games.

However, the Bulls are unlikely to receive a bump to No. 1 in the rankings after Week 3, even if they beat Miami.

As things stand, the reigning national champions, the Ohio State Buckeyes, are the top-ranked team in the country. The Buckeyes beat Texas in Week 1 and crushed Grambling State 70-0 in Week 2.

Miami HC Mario Cristobal heaps praise on Carson Beck

NCAA Football: Miami Hurricanes QB Carson Beck - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Miami Hurricanes QB Carson Beck - Source: Imagn

After Miami's 45-3 win over Bethune-Cookman on Saturday, Hurricanes coach Mario Cristobal heaped praise on Carson Beck.

“He (Beck) keeps getting better and better,” Cristobal said. “Every practice, every week, there’s this continued growth, development, and really, you see a growth in the appetite for more. He just wants to get better. He wants Miami to get better. He wants Miami to win, and he’s all about the team.”
Beck completed 22 of 24 passes for 267 yards and two touchdowns against Bethune-Cookman before giving way to Emory Williams in the fourth quarter.

Beck spent the past five seasons at Georgia, where he won two national titles. However, the two championships he won were as a backup quarterback.

Beck transferred to Miami in January. According to reports, the QB will earn between $3-4 million as part of his NIL deal with the Hurricanes.

This is Beck's final year at the collegiate level before he goes pro.

Arnold is a journalist covering College Sports and the NFL at Sportskeeda. He has been with the company since August 2022.

Arnold graduated with a degree in Mass Media from MIC. As a sports fanatic, he pursued writing to express his thoughts and opinions on sports events across the globe. He has also worked at Wizcraft and Publicis.

Arnold began supporting the Kansas City Chiefs after watching Patrick Mahomes lead them to Super Bowl glory in 2020. He also has a soft corner for the New York Yankees since he's lived in New York for two years. Arnold's favorite coach of all time is Andy Reid, and the Chiefs dynasty looks far from over.

In his free time, Arnold enjoys reading, exercising, and traveling. He follows several other sports including football, cricket, tennis, basketball, boxing and F1.

Edited by Arnold
