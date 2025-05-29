Baylor QB Sawyer Robertson pays tribute after teammate Alex Foster’s tragic death

Baylor Bears quarterback Sawyer Robertson paid tribute to defensive linesman Alex Foster, who was announced to have died aged 18 on Wednesday.

Alex Foster was the top ranked prospect in the Bears recruitment class of 2024 and had the potential to have a strong career as a defensive linesman for the Bears.

Foster didn't play during his true freshman year, as he was redshirted but practised with the team in preparation for the 2025 season. He was widely expected to be a part of the defensive line for Bayor this season. Unfortunately, he will never play a snap for the Bears due to his untimely demise.

"Rest in peace, brother," Robertson wrote.

Picture Source: Instagram

Foster's cause of death hasn't been confirmed by local police, but CBS has reported that his death was linked to a shooting.

"I can tragically confirm that Baylor football's Alex Foster died on Wednesday in a reported shooting."

Apart from Robinson, the Baylor Bears Athletic Director Mack Rhoades wrote:

"We are heartbroken by the unexpected loss of Alex Foster, a beloved member of our football family. Our deepest condolences are with Alex's family and all who loved him, as we lift them up in prayer now and in the days to come. In this time of deep sorrow, we draw strength from our faith, the love of the Baylor community, and the unbreakable bond forged through the game we love. Alex's memory will forever be part of our hearts and this program."

Robert Griffin III pays tribute to Alex Foster

The current Baylor quarterback wasn't the only Baylor QB to send a message following the death of Alex Foster. Former Bears QB and Baylor legend Robert Griffin III wrote on social media:

"Prayers up for the family, teammates and friends of Baylor Defensive Lineman Alex Foster. Alex passed away at the age of 18 overnight. So much more life to live 🙏🏾."

The impact of the death of Alex Foster will likely be felt throughout the Baylor program this season, as he was widely expected to be the next star on the defensive line.

