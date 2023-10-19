Baylor vs. Cincinnati Prediction & Betting Tips - October 21

The Baylor Bears will visit the Cincinnati Bearcats on Saturday, October 21, in a Big 12 matchup that represents the fourth game of conference play for both programs.

The Bears are 2-4 as they have losses against the Texas State Bobcats, Utah Utes, Texas Longhorns and Texas Tech Red Raiders. Meanwhile, the Bearcats are also 2-4 with losses to the Miami (OH) RedHawks, Oklahoma Sooners, BYU Cougars and Iowa State Cyclones.

Baylor vs. Cincinnati game details

Game: Baylor Bears at Cincinnati Bearcats

Date and Time: Saturday, October 21, 12:00 P.M. ET

Venue: James Gamble Nippert Memorial Stadium, Cincinnati, Ohio

Baylor vs. Cincinnati betting odds and spread

Team Spread Over/Under Money Line Baylor Bears +1.5(-110) Over 50.5(-110) +100 Cincinnati Bearcats -1.5(-110) Under 50.5(-110) -120

Baylor vs. Cincinnati key stats

The Baylor Bears have averaged 21.7 points per game, which ranks 111th out of 133 teams in the nation. They rank 33rd in passing offense and 104th in rushing offense. The Bears have allowed 30.2 PPG, which ranks 100th in the nation. Their passing defense ranks 38th, while their rushing defense ranks 113th.

Baylor is led by Dave Aranda, who is in his fourth year leading the program. Aranda has led the Bears to a 22-20 record since taking over. He is in his first head coaching gig after previously serving as a defensive coordinator at multiple stops.

The Cincinnati Bearcats have averaged 26.7 PPG, which ranks 81st in the nation. They rank 61st in passing offense and 16th in rushing offense. The Bearcats have allowed 25.0 PPG, which ranks 66th. Their passing defense ranks 76th, while their rushing defense is 17th.

Cincinnati is led by Scott Satterfield, who is in his first year. He spent the previous four seasons coaching the Louisville Cardinals preceded by a five-year stint leading the Appalachian State Mountaineers. Satterfield led the Cardinals to a 25-24 record and the Mountaineers to a 47-16 record.

Baylor vs. Cincinnati betting prediction

The Baylor Bears and Cincinnati Bearcats have both struggled to put together wins this season. Cincinnati, however, has been strong at running the ball as well as defending the run. Meanwhile, Baylor has struggled to stop the run or move the ball via the ground.

Look for the Bearcats to play to their strength as they utilize their running game to snap their four-game losing streak and pick up their first conference win since joining the Big 12. Expect Cincinnati to win by at least two points as they get back on track.

Pick: Cincinnati Bearcats -1.5 (-110)