“Be careful out there”: $60M worth Deion Sanders sends a stern warning to Julian Lewis and other Colorado players during offseason

Amid the calm of the offseason, Deion Sanders hasn't been around some of his Colorado Buffaloes players. However, the coach is still looking out for everyone.

On Sunday, Sanders, who has a net worth of $60 million (according to Celebrity Net Worth), sent out a warning to his players and staff.

"All my @CUBuffsFootball PLAYERS & STAFF. I love u @ I miss u. Please be safe & don’t do anything to jeopardize your opportunity to be a Professional. Be careful out there because everyone around u ain’t really down for u and everybody else is just there. #Truth #CoachPrime," Sanders tweeted.

While Sanders' message is llikely meant as a warning, it's also him caring for his players. He reminded them to stay out of trouble and consider the big picture.

Colorado will have a new face at many positions in 2025. Notably, quarterback Shedeur Sanders, cornerback/wide receiver Travis Hunter, receivers Jimmy Horn, Will Shepherd and LaJohntay Wester, and defensive back Shilo Sanders are all in the NFL.

Among the biggest names coming this year are quarterbacks Kaidon Salter and JuJu Lewis, as well as defensive tackle Jaheim Oatis. While Salter and Oatis transferred from Liberty and Alabama, Lewis is a true freshman getting used to college life.

Sanders is known for watching out for his players, even taking a parent-like role with some of them, including Hunter and Horn.

Deion Sanders shoots up coaching rankings

Every year, CBS and 247 Sports rank all Power 4 coaches. After coming in at No. 61 last season, Deion Sanders moved up to No. 33. The ranking is done by polling employees from both organizations.

Coach Prime led the Colorado Buffaloes to a 9-4 (7-1 Big 12) overall record last season, including a loss to the BYU Cougars in the Alamo Bowl.

The Buffaloes' strong season helped push Sanders' ranking up. However, the coach may have an even more challenging season in store. With roster changes at several positions, Sanders will need to adjust on the fly in a competitive Big 12.

Colorado's record has improved every season since Coach Prime took over, going from 1-11 (1-8) to 4-8 (1-8) in Sanders' first season, before getting nine wins last year.

Sanders is also in the middle of the pack among Big 12 coaches, according to the ranking, coming in at No. 7 in the conference. Only one Big 12 coach is in the top 10, with Iowa State's Matt Campbell at No. 10.

Utah's Kyle Whittingham (No. 11), Kansas State's Chris Klieman (No. 14), Kansas' Lance Leipold (No. 15), Arizona State's Kenny Dillingham (No. 18) and BYU's Kalani Sitake (No. 26) are the other Big 12 coaches ranked ahead of Sanders.

