"be leery of hype": Arch Manning's family could scare away media backlash, claims analyst

College football analyst Andrew Donaldson believes the media is scared to say anything bad about Arch Manning.
Manning has been considered one of the best quarterback prospects in quite some time, and he will finally be the Texas Longhorns' starting quarterback in 2025.
However, entering his first season as the starter, Donaldson warns fans to be leery of all the hype around Manning.
"My antenna is up on Arch Manning...the football press which just embarrassed themselves on NFL QB draft prospects is going to be scared to death of the Mannings to say anything negative about Arch, who couldn't beat out Quinn Ewers. Still has time to develop, but be leery of hype," Donaldson wrote on X.
It's an interesting take from Donaldson. However, he claims Manning didn't beat out Quinn Ewers, but it wasn't much of a quarterback competition last season, as it was always the plan for Steve Sarkisian to start Ewers last season and give Manning another year to develop.
However, Manning did start two games last season and appeared in others in certain packages.
Last season, Manning went 61-for-90 for 939 yards, 9 touchdowns, and 2 interceptions. He also rushed for 108 yards and 4 touchdowns.
Longhorns players excited for Arch Manning to start at QB
Arch Manning will be the Texas Longhorns' starting quarterback in 2025.
Manning enters with plenty of hype and promise, and star running back Quintrevion Wisner is eager for Manning to be the quarterback.
"Arch from the snaps he had last year, he just showed his dominance and the leadership that he had in him already," Wisner said, via Statesman.com. "So for him to be able to come back this year and be the starting quarterback and take on that role head first, and just show the guys, like, 'I'm with y'all as long as y'all with me,' it's definitely something that we're looking forward to."
Manning could have started as a freshman, but he opted to go to Texas and sit behind Ewers for two years. Manning also never thought of entering the portal, as he says his goal was to always start at Texas.
"It was tough (to wait). It's tough in this age, but I hope it pays off," Manning said. "There's nowhere else I want to be. I want to be at Texas. I've got friends here. I love this place. I want to be the quarterback at the University of Texas, so sometimes it's worth the wait."
Manning and Texas will open their 2025 college football season on Aug. 30 against Ohio State.
