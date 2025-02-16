“Be ready for anything”: When Patrick Mahomes opened up about thought process heading into the NFL Draft

The NFL Draft is one of the most special events in a football player's sporting career. For a young Texas Tech quarterback called Patrick Mahomes, that night would set him on a path to change the history of the game.

Ad

But before that happened Mahomes had to go through the same moments of uncertainty like most players in the Draft. Patrick Mahomes discussed this in an April 2017 interview ahead of the 2017 NFL Draft in the “Dan Patrick Show”.

When asked about the best advice he received before the Draft, Mahomes gave an answer right in line with what would be expected from a player of his caliber.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

“Just be ready for anything. The team that you think is going to draft you probably won’t get you. So I mean that’s just the best piece of advice for me. I’m not gonna be set on one team I’m hoping to draft me. I’m just going to be out there ready for whatever situation,” Patrick Mahomes said (0:16).

Ad

Trending

Ad

Of course, Mahomes was selected in the tenth spot of the Draft after the Kansas City Chiefs made a trade with the Buffalo Bills, a team the Texas Tech product would torment for years to come.

Mahomes was also asked about the perception that he was a system quarterback after several Red Raiders quarterbacks put up big numbers in college but found little success in the NFL.

“They don’t see how much I actually do on the field. If they’re still calling me a system quarterback at this point, they don’t understand that I’m changing plays. I’m signaling all the plays, like I’m looking at a sign. I’m in total control of that offense,” Patrick Mahomes said.

Ad

The Chiefs quarterback has put any of those doubts to rest with five Super Bowl appearances and three Lombardi Trophies. Almost eight years later, it’s hard to believe nine teams passed on Mahomes. That’s the inexact science of the NFL Draft.

Patrick Mahomes’ family hit with heartbreaking news

Randi Martin, mother of Kansas City quarterback Patrick Mahomes, confirmed Friday that Patrick’s grandfather, Randy, passed away.

Ad

There was no cause of death given, but Randi had shared in January that her father was in hospice while asking for prayers. Randy was still able to watch his grandson play in the Super Bowl a week ago.

Randi received several messages giving support from family, friends and people associated with the Chiefs. It has been a heartbreaking start of the year for the Mahomes family.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Chiefs Fans! Check out the latest Kansas City Chiefs Schedule and dive into the Chiefs Depth Chart for NFL Season 2024-25.