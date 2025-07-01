  • home icon
  "Beamer can't keep talent home?": Michigan fans react as 4-star South Carolina recruit Julian Walker chooses Sherrone Moore's Wolverines

"Beamer can’t keep talent home?": Michigan fans react as 4-star South Carolina recruit Julian Walker chooses Sherrone Moore's Wolverines

By Farouk Yusuf
Published Jul 01, 2025 22:18 GMT
Michigan v Washington - Source: Getty
Michigan v Washington - Source: Getty

Michigan started its recruiting effort in July on a good note after securing the commitment of four-star prospect Julian Walker. The edge rusher announced his decision on Tuesday, committing to the Wolverines ahead of the home-state school South Carolina and others.

Walker’s father, Jamil, serves as a strength and conditioning coach for the Gamecocks. However, despite a strong family connection to South Carolina, he committed to the Wolverines following a pivotal official visit in June that ultimately shifted the course of his recruitment.

“As a parent, I’ve been blown away, and the coaching side of me has been blown away, seeing it from places I’ve been in my life,” Jamil told The Wolverine after the official visit.
“And, the father in me is like, ‘How in the world, as a father, do you not see yourself in a place like this, that’s so in-depth with getting these guys prepared for life and putting a standard up?’ Their standard is out of this world. You’re really at a loss for words. You really are.”
The failure of South Carolina to secure the commitment of Julian Walker despite his connection with the school has led to a lot of reactions from Michigan fans. The edge rusher’s pledge further showcases the giant stride of the Wolverines on the recruiting trail this cycle.

Here’s a look at some of the reactions online.

"Beamer can’t keep talent home?" a fan said.
Other reaction from Michigan fans:

Michigan’s Class of 2026 outlook after Julian Walker

Julian Walker becomes the 20th prospect to commit to Michigan in the Class of 2026 and the 12th since the start of June. Defensive line coach Lou Esposito served as his primary recruiter and assistant defensive line coach David Denham played a key role in the process.

The Columbia, South Carolina, native became the third edge rusher for Michigan in the cycle, after Carter Meadows and Tariq Boney. He, however, has some unique traits that make him a valuable acquisition.

"Walker possesses great overall size and length that correlates well to the next level as a 3-4 defensive lineman,” 247Sports' Clint Brewster explains in his evaluation. “He has fluid movements to get past the offensive tackle from both inside and outside rushes.
“Chases the ball with a great motor and can turn and flatten down the line of scrimmage. Plays with reactive quickness and has a counter move. Walker has the strength and toughness to be disruptive against the run and make plays as a true 3-down player.
Michigan commits so far in the Class of 2026

  • Carter Meadows, Edge
  • Brady Smigiel, QB
  • Titan Davis, DL
  • Zion Robinson, WR
  • Malakai Lee, OT
  • Matt Ludwig, TE
  • McHale Blade, DL
  • Andre Clarke, CB
  • Julian Walker, Edge
  • Brody Jennings, CB
  • Bear McWhorter, OL
  • Alister Vallejo, DL
  • Marky Walbridge, OT
  • Jonathan Brown, RB
  • Mason Bonner, TE
  • Jaylen Pile, WR
  • Markel Dabney, LB
  • Tariq Boney, Edge
  • Micah Drescher, K
  • Colton Colton Dermer, LS
About the author
Farouk Yusuf

Twitter icon

Farouk Yusuf is a journalist who covers College Football and College Basketball at Sportskeeda and previously worked with the NBA and NFL departments.

A lover of history, Farouk loves throwbacks, but he also likes pondering what the future might hold for the college sports landscape.

Farouk's favorite college players of all time are Johnny Manziel and Reggie Bush, while his favorite teams are Alabama, Ohio State, Texas, Michigan and Georgia. Tua Tagovailoa's game-winning touchdown pass to Devonta Smith in the 2016 national championship game remains his favorite college sports moment.

Aside from writing, Farouk is also a visual artist, web developer, UI/UX designer, graphic designer, photographer, and crafter.

Edited by Ribin Peter
