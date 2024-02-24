"Beating the 'Team Up North'": Justin Fields names the favorite memories of his college career at Ohio State

Justin Fields had a fruitful college football career at Ohio State. The quarterback enrolled at the University in 2018 and became a starter in 2019, leading the Buckeyes offense for two seasons. He led them to the College Football Playoff in both seasons as a starter.

Without a doubt, Fields had a lot of memorable moments during his college career in Columbus. However, beating Ohio State's long-term rival Michigan is his favorite.

Justin Fields was only able to lead the Buckeyes to a game against the Wolverines, and he really loved it.

“Beating the ‘Team Up North,'" Fields said. "Beating them, away stadium, away game.

"One of my favorite plays was when I got hurt — sprained my MCL — but boom, next play I came in and threw a dot to Garrett (Wilson) for a touchdown," Fields said. That was one of my favorite plays in college.”

Justin Fields' second favorite moment at Ohio State

While beating Michigan in Ann Arbor is Justin Fields’ favorite moment at Ohio State, another moment of brilliance takes second place and also remains memorable to the quarterback.

That occurred in the College Football Playoff in 2021. The Buckeyes had lost to Clemson in the Fiesta Bowl a year earlier, so it was time for revenge in the 2021 Sugar Bowl.

Fields led the Buckeyes to a 49-28 win, completing 22 of 28 passes for 385 yards and six touchdowns.

"My second favorite memory was the Sugar Bowl during my last year there," Fields said.

"We lost to Clemson the year before, and I threw a game-winning pick, but we came back the next year and beat them. I threw six touchdowns. Those are my two favorite moments in college.”

Justin Fields college career roundup

Justin Fields started his college football career at Georgia in 2017 before transferring to Ohio State in 2018. He played as a backup quarterback, behind Dwayne Haskins, appearing in 12 games from the bench.

Fields became the starting quarterback for the Tigers in 2019 and led them to significant success. The quarterback played 14 games, including postseason, throwing for 3,273 yards and 41 touchdowns. He also rushed for 484 yards and 10.

His last season in Columbus was in the 2020 season, which was disrupted by the COVID-19 pandemic. He played only eight games all season and appeared in the national championship game.

Justin Fields ended his college football career with 5,701 yards and 67 touchdowns. He also rushed for 1,133 yards and 19 touchdowns during his time in Columbus.