"Beautiful setup": Colorado fans elated with super articulated prep for pro day showdown

Deion Sanders, also known as Coach Prime, and the Colorado Buffaloes are slated to kick off their Pro Day on Friday. The broadcast for the event will start at 2:30 p.m. EDT and fans will get to watch some of Colorado's biggest stars participate in drills ahead of the 2025 NFL draft.
Notably, two-way star Travis Hunter and QB Shedeur Sanders are both expected to participate.
In the lead-up to the event, the Colorado Buffaloes Instagram account made a post showcasing the field and several of the setups for events. The professionally done photos drew the eyes of fans and got them excited.
After the post was made, several fans made comments about their excitement and admired the setup.
"Beautiful setup! I'm partial to that black and gold," one fan wrote.
"Professional!! Would really like to see Silman-Craig make a team. They are all great players just really pulling for him," one fan commented.
"Man! I bet no other school had. Pro day like this...so professional," one fan added.
Fans continued to get excited for the event in the comments on Instagram.
"Nobody doin it like this," one fan wrote.
"Boy Prime know how to put on a show," one fan commented.
"First Class Organization. It's Go Time Fellas... Show Up and Show Out!!," one fan added.
Colorado's Pro Day is the last chance for many players to showcase their skills to NFL scouts before the 2025 NFL draft
Colorado's Pro Day is set to be a big day in the NFL world. While a single team's Pro Day would not normally be a huge event, this year it is different with the Buffaloes. The Buffs have two of the biggest prospects in this year's draft, two-way star Travis Hunter and QB Shedeur Sanders.
Neither Hunter nor Sanders participated in drills at the NFL Combine. As a result, teams did not get a chance to evaluate either of them outside of their games from the season several months ago. However, they are not the only players who will have a chance to showcase their skills to scouts. Sixteen players will participate on Friday.
- QB Shedeur Sanders
- CB/WR Travis Hunter
- WR LaJohntay Wester
- WR Jimmy Horn Jr.
- WR Will Sheppard
- OL Justin Mayers
- OL Kardell Thomas
- DL Shane Cokes
- DL Chidozie Nwankwo
- DE BJ Green II
- LB LaVonta Bentley
- S Shilo Sanders
- S Cam'ron Silmon-Craig
- S Travis Jay
- S Herman Smith III
- P Mark Vassett
