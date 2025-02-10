"Beautiful work": CFB fans awestruck after Travis Hunter gets incredible portrait with dad

Colorado two-way star Travis Hunter had a successful end to his collegiate career. After leading the program to a 9-4 campaign and an Alamo Bowl appearance, Hunter capped it off by winning the 2024 Heisman Trophy.

One of Travis Hunter's strongest pillars of support has been his dad, Hunter Sr. However, because of some legal troubles, Hunter's father did not attend the Heisman ceremony.

To make up for his absence, an artist created a painting for Hunter depicting the two-way star lifting the Heisman Trophy alongside his father.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Expand Tweet

Trending

Fans reacted to the painting on X/Twitter. A few praised the artist's talents and his thoughtful gift for Hunter.

"Beautiful work!," one fan commented.

"Amen talented, thoughtful and selfless. Beautiful," another fan said.

"Man that's dope," this fan wrote.

A few other fans thanked the artist and said they would get commissioned art from him.

"Wow thank you for doing this for our Nephew!! Great job," another fan commented.

"I would buy this," this fan said.

"Outstanding!" one fan wrote

Despite not attending the ceremony, Hunter Sr. cheered on his son from their hometown in Bayton Beach, Florida. A video of him watching Hunter lift the Heisman while wiping off tears went viral on social media.

Expand Tweet

Why did Travis Hunter's dad not attend the 2024 Heisman ceremony?

In an interview with Palm Beach Post in December, the two-way star's father said why he didn't attend the Heisman ceremony.

"I don't want to go (to the Heisman Ceremony). I want to be there when he gets married and when he gets drafted. I'm going to watch this from home," Hunter Sr. said.

"I really feel no different because I always know he could win, if he puts his mind to it. He's always had that since he started playing football when he was 4 years old."

The two-way star is projected to be a top-three pick in the NFL draft in April. Travis Hunter can expect his dad to be in Green Bay, cheering him on as he begins his professional journey in the league.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Colorado Buffaloes Fan? Check out the latest Colorado Buffaloes depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place