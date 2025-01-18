Beaux Collins Injury Update: Exploring Notre Dame WR’s availability for national championship game

Beaux Collins has been in the spotlight for the Notre Dame Fighting Irish ahead of their national championship game against Ohio State. The wideout has been dealing with a calf injury and fans want to know whether Collins will play in the championship game on Monday.

Beaux Collins injury update ahead of national championship game vs. Ohio State

NCAA Football: Notre Dame WR Beaux Collins - Source: Imagn

Although Beaux Collins is listed as questionable to face Ohio State, the wideout expects to play in the national title game on Monday. This is a big boost for Notre Dame ahead of the all-important final.

Collins strained his calf late in the first quarter of Notre Dame's Orange Bowl win over Penn State. The receiver exited and did not return.

“It was about play six or seven,” Collins said, while recalling his injury earlier this week. “I was running a route, making a left-hand turn, and it just grabbed up on me. It was a wild feeling. A calf strain, but I’m feeling good.”

Furthermore, Collins said that he does not want to miss an opportunity to play in the national championship game against Ohio State despite nursing an injury.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Collins said. “I’m appreciative of my teammates and coaches that got us here. It’s going to be a fun show for sure. It’s going to be a shootout. Physical game as well. Both run games are great, but we’re going to have to make some plays in the passing game.”

Collins has recorded 458 yards and three touchdowns on 37 receptions this season. He has combined well with Notre Dame quarterback Riley Leonard, becoming one of his favorite targets.

The two are expected to play a key role for the Fighting Irish in the national championship game.

How to watch Ohio State vs. Notre Dame? TV channel and live stream details for 2025 national championship game

The Ohio State vs. Notre Dame national championship clash will be broadcast live on ESPN. Fans can also stream the contest on Fubo.

Date: Monday, Jan. 20, 2025

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN

Live stream: Fubo

Venue: Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta, Georgia

