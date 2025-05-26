“Been dealing with some sh*t”: Deion Sanders Jr. bluntly shares repercussions after Shedeur, Shilo and Travis’s NFL move

While not a football player himself, Deion Sanders Jr. made a place for himself at the Colorado football program over the last two seasons. He put his passion for content creation to work for his father and the Buffaloes, and in the process, he became a key member of the school's locker room. Sanders Jr. made key relationships with players beyond his brothers, Shedeur and Shilo.

Now, all of that is gone, as those players who became key staples of the Deion Sanders era's first two seasons at Colorado are starting their professional careers in the NFL.

In a video posted on Monday to his YouTube channel, "Well Off Media," he talked about the feelings he's having with this situation:

“I’ve been by myself lately, the last month, just chilling out. Chilling out with my dad,” he said. “My brothers are gone. Jimmy and them, my brothers too, Travis. Everybody gone. So, we just been dealing with some sh*t.” (7:20)

This might also be the last opportunity Deion Sanders Jr. is afforded to build such a tight-knit community of equals at Colorado. Sanders Jr., known as "Bucky" by those close to him, is 30 years old, and as such, seemingly at the age limit to establish relationships as an equal with groups of age 20-something college players.

Deion Sanders sends a message to Travis Hunter following the latter's wedding

According to Athlon Sports, Deion Sanders sent a short message to the Jacksonville Jaguars' newest superstar, Travis Hunter. The message was an apology for missing Hunter's wedding, which took place this past Saturday.

According to the report, Coach Prime sent the following message to his former player through social media:

“Congratulations also to Travis for getting married,” he said. “He know why we couldn’t be there.”

The Heisman Trophy winner got married at The Barn at Faith Farms in Tennessee with long-time girlfriend Leanna Lenee De La Fuente. After the wedding, Hunter gifted Lenee a brand new Mercedes-Benz AMG G35. Interestingly, the NFL rookie didn't sign a prenup agreement.

