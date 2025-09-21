"Been waiting 30 years for Huskers to become special": Colin Cowherd blasts Matt Rhule after Nebraska's 28th straight loss vs. ranked opponents

Matt Rhule saw his Nebraska team edged out by Michigan in a Week 4 Big Ten encounter on Saturday. The keenly contested game finished 30-27 in favor of the Wolverines, who were without Sherrone Moore, marking the first loss of the season for the Cornhuskers.Michigan established dominance on the ground in the game, scoring three rushing touchdowns, including one from true freshman quarterback Bryce Underwood. While Nebraska was pretty effective in the air, its 308 passing yards were not enough to secure a win in Lincoln.Sports broadcaster and analyst Colin Cowherd was gutted by the loss the Cornhuskers suffered on Saturday. It was the team's 28th consecutive loss against a ranked team, and the analyst voiced his long wait for the team to return to prominence in the college football world.“Feel like I’ve been waiting 30 years for @Huskers to become special again,” Cowherd said.Cowherd is a lifelong Nebraska fan, making the narrow loss a disgusting one for the analyst. However, Matt Rhule believes there's a lot his team can learn from the Week 4 loss that could prove beneficial as the season progresses.“Obviously, a disappointing loss for us, one in which, if we're smart about it, we can hopefully learn a lot about ourselves and where we need to improve, where we're headed,” Rhule said. “Credit to them, they made the plays they needed to make. We certainly had our chances.”Matt Rhule reacts to Bryce Underwood's touchdownMatt Rhule offered his take on the rushing touchdown scored by Bryce Underwood late in the first quarter of the encounter. The true freshman quarterback rushed 37 yards to the end zone to extend the Wolverines' lead with 11 seconds left in the first phase of the game.&quot;We're in quarters,” Rhule said. They go to quarterback draw. We have line movement to take away the empty draw. Someone has to get off and make a tackle. It's a tough play. It's a tough play against that.&quot;“If you're getting five wides and you're running quarterback draw, it's gonna be a tough play. You need a D-lineman to make a play. We're gonna have to, as a team, get past, and I'm not saying anything about our team, but we're gonna have to get past the perfect call world.”Nebraska is projected to have a successful season in 2025 due to its favorable strength of schedule. Matt Rhule’s impressive history in his third season at a college football program also brings some encouragement.