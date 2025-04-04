Before Shedeur Sanders' pro day, Colorado gives sneak peek to Coach Prime's signature Nike Air DT Max 96'

Shedeur Sanders and several members of the Colorado Buffaloes are getting ready for the Colorado Pro Day on Friday. Pro Day is scheduled to start at 2:30 p.m. ET on Friday and will feature stars like Sanders and Travis Hunter participating in drills with scouts in attendance. It is a highly anticipated event as neither player participated in the NFL Combine.

Ahead of the Pro Day, Colorado and Nike gave a sneak peek at a new pair of Coach Prime's signature Nike Air DT Max 96'. In the Instagram post, fans can see the shoes in full as well as several close-up images of the shoes, allowing fans to see some of the finer aspects of the new sneakers. The sneakers came with the caption:

"Another opportunity to shine. Tune in. Today. 12:30 PM MT."

Based on the caption, it will be interesting to see whether Shedeur Sanders or Coach Prime will be wearing the new signature shoes at the Pro Day.

The caption tells fans to tune into the event, making it sound like they might be able to get a glimpse at the sneakers in action. However, nothing has been confirmed, so fans will need to wait and see until the start of Colorado's Pro Day on Friday.

Shedeur Sanders can improve his draft stock with a strong performance at Colorado's Pro Day

QB Shedeur Sanders has been widely viewed as a likely top-five pick in the 2025 NFL draft since the end of the season. Alongside Miami's Cam Ward, he is viewed as one of the two best QBs in this draft class by most scouts and draft experts. However, after NFL free agency, it is less clear where Sanders will end up.

Cam Ward is expected to be selected before Sanders, with many mock drafts, including 'The Athletic's, projecting him to go first to the Tennessee Titans. Before NFL free agency, it looked likely that Sanders would go to the Cleveland Browns with the second pick or the New York Giants with the third pick.

However, both the Browns and Giants added QBs in free agency, possibly indicating that they will no longer be interested in drafting a QB. Cleveland added Kenny Pickett and the Giants added both Jameis Winston and Russell Wilson.

As a result, it is crucial for Shedeur Sanders to have a good outing at Colorado's Pro Day to give teams a bigger incentive to draft him highly. Other teams in the top 10 that could be interested in a QB include the Los Vegas Raiders and New York Jets.

