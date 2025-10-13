  • home icon
  • College Football
  • Behren Morton’s injury: CFB insider breaks positive news about Texas Tech QB ahead of Arizona State matchup

Behren Morton’s injury: CFB insider breaks positive news about Texas Tech QB ahead of Arizona State matchup

By Maliha
Modified Oct 13, 2025 05:32 GMT
NCAA Football: Texas Tech at Houston - Source: Imagn
NCAA Football: Texas Tech at Houston - Source: Imagn

Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton’s X-rays on his right ankle came back negative, per On3’s Brett McMurphy. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that he is listed as day-to-day.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

Texas Tech remains undefeated in the 2025 season and is enjoying its first 6-0 start since 2013. The Red Raiders’ every win this season came by at least 24 points.

Morton has been a key factor in Texas Tech's offensive success, leading a unit that ranks first nationally in yards per game (558.2) and second in scoring (47.5 points per game).

Morton has started every game this season and is the Big 12's third-leading passer. He has thrown for 1,501 yards and 13 touchdowns with just three interceptions.

Ad

How did Behren Morton sustain the injury?

Behren Morton left Texas Tech's 42-17 win over Kansas on Saturday with a right leg injury. He went down early in the second quarter after being sacked, shortly after leading the Red Raiders to an 18-0 advantage.

Morton did not return and spent the second half on the sideline in street clothes. Redshirt freshman Will Hammond stepped in and helped secure the Week 7 win.

Ad
"We're really fortunate that we have a really good quarterback room and they really play off each other," McGuire said following the win (via ESPN). "You hate it because I thought Behren was playing really well, but once again you have guys that are coming off and having to do more and they're ready to go."
Ad

Morton was able to walk off the field under his own power and was taken to the locker room for evaluation. The Red Raiders coach Joey McGuire later said the injury resembled the hyperextended right knee Morton suffered in the season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, which was also on a sack during the 67-7 win on Aug. 30.

Morton also left the 34-10 win over Utah on Sept. 20 after a helmet hit during a scramble. Hammond again filled in and threw two touchdown passes to seal that win.

Texas Tech will travel to Tempe to face defending Big 12 champion Arizona State, which will enter the game at 4-2 following a 42-10 loss to Utah on Saturday.

About the author
Maliha

Maliha

Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.

Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.

Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books.

Know More
Edited by Maliha
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications