Behren Morton’s injury: CFB insider breaks positive news about Texas Tech QB ahead of Arizona State matchup

Texas Tech quarterback Behren Morton’s X-rays on his right ankle came back negative, per On3’s Brett McMurphy. ESPN’s Pete Thamel reported that he is listed as day-to-day.Texas Tech remains undefeated in the 2025 season and is enjoying its first 6-0 start since 2013. The Red Raiders’ every win this season came by at least 24 points.Morton has been a key factor in Texas Tech's offensive success, leading a unit that ranks first nationally in yards per game (558.2) and second in scoring (47.5 points per game).Morton has started every game this season and is the Big 12's third-leading passer. He has thrown for 1,501 yards and 13 touchdowns with just three interceptions.How did Behren Morton sustain the injury?Behren Morton left Texas Tech's 42-17 win over Kansas on Saturday with a right leg injury. He went down early in the second quarter after being sacked, shortly after leading the Red Raiders to an 18-0 advantage.Morton did not return and spent the second half on the sideline in street clothes. Redshirt freshman Will Hammond stepped in and helped secure the Week 7 win.&quot;We're really fortunate that we have a really good quarterback room and they really play off each other,&quot; McGuire said following the win (via ESPN). &quot;You hate it because I thought Behren was playing really well, but once again you have guys that are coming off and having to do more and they're ready to go.&quot;Morton was able to walk off the field under his own power and was taken to the locker room for evaluation. The Red Raiders coach Joey McGuire later said the injury resembled the hyperextended right knee Morton suffered in the season opener against Arkansas-Pine Bluff, which was also on a sack during the 67-7 win on Aug. 30.Morton also left the 34-10 win over Utah on Sept. 20 after a helmet hit during a scramble. Hammond again filled in and threw two touchdown passes to seal that win.Texas Tech will travel to Tempe to face defending Big 12 champion Arizona State, which will enter the game at 4-2 following a 42-10 loss to Utah on Saturday.