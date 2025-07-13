"Belichick is taking all their money" "Portal within two years": Fans react as Bill Belichick's North Carolina secures commitment from 4-star LB

Four-star linebacker Calvin Thomas has committed to North Carolina's 2026 class. The standout from Cy Ranch High School (Houston, Texas) chose Bill Belichick's Tar Heels over Nebraska, Michigan, SMU and Texas.
The 6-foot-3, 210-pound Thomas held over 30 scholarship offers and made his official visit to Chapel Hill on May 30.
Earlier this month, Rivals analyst Steve Wiltfong had forecasted Nebraska as the favorite to land Thomas. However, sources close to his recruitment told Rivals that Belichick’s direct involvement played a major role, with UNC aggressively pursuing Thomas throughout the spring and early summer. All these efforts ultimately secured his commitment.
Not everyone was supportive of Thomas’ decision, as some fans questioned the move.
"North Carolina fans may as well say goodbye to being in a blueblood basketball because Belichick is taking all their money," one fan wrote.
"When a guy makes a decision based solely on the biggest money bag, it will likely not end well…Portal within two years," another wrote.
However, many Tar Heel supporters celebrated the addition of such a high-caliber player.
"Good move," a fan wrote.
"That's a big pickup for the Tar Heels," another added.
"Carolina is coming," a netizen wrote.
Fellow North Carolina commit Mason Wilhelm commented:
"Boom!"
Thomas is the No. 27 linebacker in the 2026 class and No. 54 prospect in Texas, according to 247Sports. As a junior in the 2024 season, he recorded 69 total tackles and seven sacks, per MaxPreps
Thomas is also a track athlete, recording times of 14.88 in the 110-meter hurdles and 38.32 in the 300-meter hurdles as a sophomore.
North Carolina's 2026 class update following Calvin Thomas' commitment
With Calvin Thomas' commitment, North Carolina has 32 committed players in the 2026 class, which ranks No. 19 in the nation. His decision gives UNC its sixth blue-chip commitment in the 2026 cycle.
Thomas is the Tar Heels’ fifth commitment of July, joining four-star wide receiver Keeyun Chapman, three-star safety Darien Lewis, four-star wide receiver Carnell Warren and four-star wide receiver O'Mari Johnson.
In June, the Tar Heels secured 15 committed players, including four-star edge rusher Zavion Griffin-Haynes, four-star interior offensive lineman Will Conroy, and four-star safety Jamarrion Gordon.
That same month, Bill Belichick also landed a strong group of three-star recruits, including:
- Edge rusher Ashton Blatt
- Safety Julian Burns
- Cornerback Xavier Jackson
- Linebacker Jayden Griffin-Haynes
- Interior offensive lineman Mason Wilhelm
- Offensive tackle Nick Fiumara
- Interior offensive lineman Eli Rickell
- Tight end/Athlete Aveon Williams
- Edge rusher Lawrence Brown
- Tight end Aidan Woods
- Wide receiver Zamaurious Robertson
- Cornerback Keegan Chapman
The Tar Heels' 2026 class looks to be taking form.
