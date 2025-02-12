Ben Christman death: What happened to the UNLV senior offensive lineman who transferred from Kentucky

The college football community is mourning the loss of Ben Christman, a 21-year-old senior offensive lineman at UNLV. Christman was found deceased in his off-campus apartment on Tuesday morning. The cause of death is currently under investigation by the Clark County Coroner's Office.

“UNLV Athletics was notified earlier today of the passing of a student-athlete who was a member of the football team at their off-campus residence,” a statement from the school reads.

"This is an extremely difficult day for our athletics department and the university community. Out of respect for the student’s family and pending formal notification of next of kin by the Clark County Coroner’s Office, the university has no further information to share at this time."

Christman began his collegiate football career at Ohio State as a four-star recruit in the class of 2021. He redshirted his first year and played in one game as a redshirt freshman for the Buckeyes before deciding to continue his college career elsewhere outside Columbus.

Kentucky was Ben Christman's next destination after Ohio State. However, he did not get to play for the Wildcats because of injury throughout the 2023 season. After his uneventful tenure in Lexington, he transferred to UNLV, where he quickly became an influential member of the program.

UNLV community sends condolence to Ben Christman’s family

Following the tragic loss, UNLV has sent its condolences to Ben Christman's family and his loved ones. Players, coaches, staff and fans of the program have expressed their shock at the sudden demise of the offensive lineman.

“Our team’s heart is broken to hear of Ben’s passing,” UNLV coach Dan Mullen said in a statement. “Since the day Ben set foot on our campus a month ago, he made the Rebels a better program.”

“Ben was an easy choice for our Leadership Committee as he had earned the immediate respect, admiration and friendship of all his teammates. Our prayers go out to his family and all who knew him. Ben made the world a better place and he will be missed.”

University President Keith E. Whitfield also expressed the pain felt by the university community following Christman's death.

“There is little that can be said to lessen the pain of suddenly losing a member of our university family at such a young age, and my heart breaks for all who knew and loved him,” UNLV president Keith E. Whitfield said.

Many other members of the college football program have sent their condolences. It's expected that a couple of things, yet to be announced, will be done in Ben Christman's memory ahead of the 2025 season.

