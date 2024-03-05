"Bench players talking like starters": Fans react to $2.8M NIL-valued Arch Manning's decision to not opt-in for EA Sports College Football 25

Arch Manning will not opt into the upcoming EA Sports College Football 25 video game.

It was first reported by Orangeblood’s Anwar Richardson on Monday as the Texas quarterback becomes the first notable player who has decided not to feature in the game.

“Multiple people have told me Texas redshirt quarterback Arch Manning will not opt into EA Sports College Football 25,” Richardson tweeted. “I’m told Arch is focused on playing football on the field.”

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

2024 College Football Recruits: Future Stars! 🌟 🏈 View Full Rankings

The decision by Manning, with a reported NIL valuation of $2.8 million, has led to mixed reactions among college football fans anticipating the video game. While some feel he has a good reason to opt out of the game, others believe his absence from the game is inconsequential.

Let’s examine some of the online reactions.

"Bench players talking like starters," one tweeted.

Here are some of the top reactions on X:

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Why did Arch Manning opt out of College Football 25?

According to Anwar Richardson, Arch Manning is opting out of the highly anticipated EA Sports College Football 25 to focus on his on-field development. His decision comes after it was reported that over 10,000 college football players have opted into the game.

It's also worth noting that the quarterback had an agreement with his grandfather, Archie Manning, not to receive a dime in NIL money until he started playing. That could have played a role in the decision to opt-out, as EA Sports will be paying $600 to all players featured in the game.

After a largely uneventful first season at the Forty Acres, Manning is choosing to continue his development in the upcoming season. He arrived at Texas as one of the top-rated players in his class but has been unable to hit the ground running with the Longhorns.

With Quinn Ewers returning to Texas in 2024, Manning will once again not be getting the starting role in his redshirt freshman season. He will, however, get an increased role next season following the exit of Maalik Murphy, who was the backup option last season.

Will Arch Manning transfer out of Texas in the spring?

Arch Manning decided not to transfer away from Texas when the transfer portal opened in December. However, it might not be the case when the portal reopens in the spring. There’s a belief that he will seek a starting opportunity elsewhere in the landscape.

Nonetheless, his uncle and former New York Giants Eli Manning quarterback believes Arch will stay with the Longhorns for the 2024 season. Eli noted that Arch loves Texas coach Steve Sarkisian and his offensive scheme, which could play a role in his decision to stay.