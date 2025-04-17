"Best of the bunch": Former NFL QB lavishes praise on Cade Klubnik

Cade Klubnik returns for his senior season at Clemson in 2025. The former five-star quarterback opted against entering the NFL draft to play another season of college football with the Tigers. The upcoming season will be his third as the starting quarterback for Dabo Swinney's team.

A host of other top quarterbacks also return to college football in 2025, including Drew Allar, Sam Leavitt, Carson Beck, Arch Manning and DJ Lagway. However, former NFL quarterback EJ Manuel believes Klubnik edges out all of them.

"I still think Cade is the best of the bunch,” Manuel said on Wednesday's segment on the ACC Network. “He’s won multiple ACC titles. The sky’s the limit right now.”

Manuel believes the 2025 season will be crucial for Klubnik as it will be his last in college football, as he runs out of eligibility. This is bound to have the most implication on his NFL draft stock.

“He had a hiccup at the beginning of the year, but I was really excited to see how he bounced back,” Manuel said. “This is a year where now you’re looking at the NFL after this. So this is the tape where scouts are going to say, look, who are you as a QB?”

There are a lot of expectations for Klubnik in the upcoming season following his performance in 2024. He's expected to lead the Tigers to the College Football Playoff for the second straight year.

David Pollack also anticipates a big season for Cade Klubnik

Former College GameDay analyst David Pollack sees Cade Klubnik thriving on Clemson's offense next season. Pollack predicts huge offensive numbers for the quarterback in 2025.

“I’ve seen Klubnik throw for 3,600 yards and 36 touchdowns and almost 500 yards rushing,” Pollack said on April 3 episode of See Ball Get Ball podcast. “I know his system is going to be very good. I know he’s going to put up numbers.”

“I think his numbers are going to be closer to 4,000. I think he’ll break 40 touchdowns. His rushing will be really, really good, and I think at the end of the day, his numbers on this list — he’s going to prove to be the best quarterback.”

In his three seasons at Clemson, Cade Klubnik has thrown for 7,180 yards, 57 touchdowns and 18 interceptions in 37 games. He’s also added 784 yards and 13 touchdowns on the ground. He will be up to improve the stat significantly in 2025.

