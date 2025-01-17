Deion Sanders coached two projected top-five picks in the 2025 NFL draft, his son Shedeur Sanders and the reigning Heisman Trophy winner Travis Hunter. It's rare for a college coach to have one player selected within the top five of the draft, let alone two.

Thanks to Deion, the Buffaloes are now one of the most polarizing programs in college football, but the immense attention isn't always good. Colorado's equally polarizing coach has continued to set his record straight on his team throughout his career, no matter the issue.

On Thursday, Sanders shared a post from X to his Instagram feed, discussing the topic of confusion and potentially addressing recent NFL rumors.

"Confusion is not of God! If you're experiencing confusion, please check who you're listening to, spending time with, or allowing to influence you. Why are you confused? There's a right and a wrong! It's this or that, there ain't no grey areas," the post said.

Ferrante Edmonds, Hunter's mom, shared a comment on Coach Prime's post, agreeing with her son's head coach.

"God isn't into mess so it's best you check your circle," Edmonds wrote with a fire emoji.

Deion Sanders linked to Dallas Cowboys job

Colorado fans and reporters alike can't be blamed for the sense of confusion Deion Sanders was referring to, as many believe he could be on the move to the NFL. Last week, reports broke of a conversation between Sanders and Dallas Cowboys owner Jerry Jones regarding the team's vacant coaching position.

Dallas parted ways with Mike McCarthy in December and is actively searching for the 10th coach in the organization's history.

The conversation isn't considered an official interview, but Sanders told ESPN's Adam Schefter it was truly delightful to hear from Jones, calling the Cowboys' coaching job intriguing.

It is uncertain if Sanders is garnering any outside interest from the NFL besides Dallas, but the Buffaloes coach has an enticing situation awaiting in Boulder.

Sanders landed five-star quarterback Julian Lewis, along with former Liberty quarterback and 2023 Conference USA MVP Kaidon Salter, both of whom are more than qualified to lead Colorado in 2025. The Buffaloes have also been active in the portal, racking up commitments from 16 fellow transfers to complement the 40th-ranked 2025 recruiting class in the country.

