"Best DL coaching tandem in College Football": Colorado fans approve Deion Sanders' new staff member for 2025 season

The Colorado Buffaloes may have one of the most experienced defensive line coaching staffs in the nation. NFL veterans Domata Peko and Warren Sapp will lead the defensive line in 2025.

Between the pair, they share 28 seasons of NFL experience. Sapp is considered one of the best the position has ever seen. He's a former Super Bowl winner with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, a former NFL Defensive Player of the Year, a four-time First-Team All-Pro, and a seven-time Pro Bowler. Sapp was also named to the 1990s and 2000s NFL All-Decade Teams.

As for Peko, he played in the league from 2006 to 2020 for the Cincinnati Bengals, Denver Broncos, Baltimore Ravens and Arizona Cardinals. Now, both Peko and Sapp will mold the young talent on the Buffaloes' defensive front.

Fans took to X to offer their reactions, and they seem very excited about what the upcoming season holds with Sapp and Peko's help.

"Can’t wait to see these guys work together!" one fan said.

"Man it’s special on Colorado," another fan said.

"Peko was a Dawg," a fan wrote.

"It's all about complementary football- disciplined, ferocious, and fundamental on all levels....This will take focus, humility, and strong coaching leading up to season...Can't Wait! God Bless, Sko Bufffs," another fan wrote.

Deion Sanders and Colorado Buffaloes prep for big changes in upcoming 2025 season

Deion Sanders NCAA Football: Alamo Bowl-Brigham Young at Colorado - Source: Imagn

The 2025 college football season is about to look very different for Deion Sanders and the Colorado Buffaloes program. Their starting quarterback in Shedeur Sanders is NFL-bound after declaring for the draft following the conclusion of his senior campaign. The program is also set to be without dynamic two-way player Travis Hunter.

Hunter is also set for the draft and is another Colorado player who is expected to go early on in night one. These are two key pieces of the Buffaloes' offense and will be sorely missed in the upcoming season. It will be interesting to see what the program's offensive identity looks like without the pair come kickoff later this year.

While they'll be without Sanders and Hunter, the program is still led by Pro Football Hall of Famer Deion Sanders. Sanders will continue to lead the charge for his team and hopefully continue to bring the program national recognition as he has since taking up the mantle two seasons ago.

