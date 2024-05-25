"Best month with him being home" — South Carolina TE Brady Hunt and fiancée Maggie Manor share quality time together after marriage registration

Brady Hunt’s fiancée Maggie Mannor took to Instagram to say goodbye to the South Carolina tight end, who is leaving home to join his team. She shared snippets from their time together at home, including workouts, pool days and much more. This comes after Hunt and Manor went ahead to register their marriage.

Hunt transferred to South Carolina at the end of the 2023 season to play under Shane Beamer. He spent his three previous seasons playing for Ball State University and making a name for himself. Through that time, his fiancée was there with him as a steadfast support system.

Here are the snippets from South Carolina Gamecocks tight end Brady Hunt's fiancée Maggie Manor.

“Had the best month with him being hom,” she wrote in one of her Instagram stories.

Maggie Manor described the month as "best". Brady Hunt's workout with his fiancee. The marriage registration.

The other snaps showed the couple doing different activities together. While one photo showcased them on a workout run, another featured Hunt relaxing beside the pool. Manor also shared a snap of the tight end enjoying a round of golf.

Maggie Manor's Instagram story

While the couple has registered their marriage, they will officially get married later next month. The ceremony will be held on June 29 at First Baptist Church in Muncie, Indiana. The couple will hold a reception for friends and family at The Barn on Boundary in Eaton. Hunt regularly appears on Manor’s social media, showcasing the bond the two share. On every step from his time at Ball State to his transfer to South Carolina, his fiancée has stood by him.

Why did Brady Hunt miss the 2023 season for Ball State?

Brady Hunt couldn't take the field for the Ball State Cardinals in the 2023 season due to an ankle injury. He had surgery to correct the injury and thus took a lot more time than was initially expected. He had joined the Cardinals in 2021, and after redshirting the first season, the tight end broke into the team in 2022.

Hunt featured in all 12 games for the Cardinals in 2022, raking up 498 receiving yards in 46 receptions. He also caught five touchdown passes for the team that year. The Cardinals struggled, though, as they finished the regular season with a 5-7 record and missed the postseason Bowl game. After a year on the sidelines, Hunt is back in the hunt to get his career back on track.