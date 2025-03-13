"Best QB in college": Colorado fans hyped up with Julian Lewis' insane accuracy at practice

Five-star quarterback prospect Julian Lewis is looking forward to his debut with the Colorado Buffaloes. He was initially committed to the USC Trojans. But last year in November, Lewis flipped his commitment to play for "Coach Prime" and the Buffs.

With Shedeur Sanders departing in this year's draft, he is fighting to be the QB1 of the team alongside Liberty transfer Kaidon Salter.

On Thursday, Rivalsdotcom posted a clip of Julian Lewis from Colorado's spring practice. In the video posted on Instagram, the five-star prospect flexed his arm accuracy and strength, making a strong case for himself as the potential starting quarterback of the Buffs this upcoming season.

College football fans shared their reactions to Julian Lewis' spring practice highlight in the comments section. Some of them believe that he is going to be one of the best quarterbacks of the 2025 season.

"Best QB in college football," one fan commented.

"Kid gone be better than Caleb Williams," another fan said.

Comments on post (Source: @rivalsdotcom/Instagram)

"Juju gone be so nice," a fan added.

Others felt that the five-star prospect still has work to be done to prove himself.

"No way, at practice. Really?" one fan wrote.

Comments on post (Source: @rivalsdotcom/Instagram)

"Salt you better not lose the competition with a 8 year old," another fan commented.

"He's throwing passes against no d line lol he should be slinging it," one fan said.

Comments on post (Source: @rivalsdotcom/Instagram)

Julian Lewis reclassified for the 2025 recruiting class last January. Despite this, Rivals.com ranked him as the No.1 prospect out of high school. Even Shedeur Sanders has high expectations for Lewis and believes in his ability to become his successor in the program and lead them to glory.

CFB analyst believes Julian Lewis will take over starting quarterback job this season

"Coach Prime" has yet to officially name the QB1 for the 2025 season. The ongoing spring practice will provide him with a better assessment of the QB competition between Lewis and Salter.

Amidst the air of uncertainty, analyst Ryan Koenigsberg believes that the five-star prospect will win the job as Shedeur Sanders' replacement.

"He [Julian Lewis] is not going to lose a competition, you know," Koenigsberg said on the 'DNVR Buffs Live' podcast. "The way that people talk about him being just built a certain way, and of course, when you look at the tape and you see the traits, it makes sense that he's just built differently.

"That doesn't happen unless you're a phenom, "Koenigsberg added. "If there is one weaknesss in [Kaidon Salter's] game, it's his accuracy. And Lewis, maybe the biggest strength of his game is accuracy."

(from 7:30 mark onwards)

The Colorado Buffaloes will begin a new era this year after the departure of several key players like Sanders and Heisman winner Travis Hunter. It will be interesting to see who will rise to the top to be named the Buffaloes' next starting quarterback.

