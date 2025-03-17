"Best QB this draft": Fans hyped up with Jaxson Dart's prospect as 2025 NFL draft nears

While Jaxson Dart was never able to lead the Ole Miss Rebels to a College Football Playoff appearance or an SEC championship, he was consistently one of the best players on Lane Kiffin’s team over the past three seasons. Now, he's on his way to the NFL, and some fans see him as a bargain for the team that drafts him.

Reacting on Saturday to a video of his highlights at Oxford, some fans were quick to point out that in the NFL, he could finally blossom into the star he’s meant to be:

"Best QB this draft," one fan proclaimed.

"He will be better than Cam Ward," another said.

Some even compared him to a perfect video game player:

"This guy looks and plays like someone you would create on Madden that is all swagged out. What I like about Dart is he also can spin it," a fan said.

Here are other reactions to his highlight reel:

"Honestly never even heard his name come up before the combine. Is he worth all this hype?" one fan asked.

"The kid's got an incredible arm and poise beyond his years. If he keeps developing at this rate, the sky's the limit for Dart in the league," another fan commented.

"(He could) be the next Ryan Leaf," another added.

Dan Orlovsky sees Jaxson Dart as a potential top-10 pick

Speaking on "The Pat McAfee Show" on Friday, ESPN’s Dan Orlovsky shared his analysis of the top three quarterbacks in the draft. He also included a valuation for Jaxson Dart:

"I still think Cam Ward’s going to go No. 1, if I was Tennessee that’d be an easy choice for me right now," Orlovsky said. "No. 2 probably ends up being Shedeur Sanders somewhere. I don’t know exactly where, but I’d be surprised if (Dart) got outside that top-10 world."

"That third quarterback is more than likely gonna be Jaxson Dart. I don’t think Jaxson Dart gets out of the first round."

With Carson Beck’s decision to transfer to Miami for a final season of college football, Jaxson Dart has emerged as the third-best quarterback in the draft.

