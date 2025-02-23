“Best QB duo”: CFB fans react to Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders’ unique relationship

Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders are two quarterbacks expected to be early first-round picks in the upcoming 2025 NFL draft. The two are currently projected as the first two quarterbacks to be selected in April following brilliant college football careers across multiple programs.

As the draft approaches, fans have been captivated by the relationship between the two. Ward and Sanders have been training together since the conclusion of the 2024 season as they prepare for the draft. Well Off Media has shared videos on Instagram of the two taking on several drills.

The relationship between Shedeur Sanders and Cam Ward is quite unique. While friends are known for praising one another, the two would rather make each other take responsibility with harsh criticism. This is something many fans have largely applauded about the two.

In a video of their training session shared online by Well Off Media on Friday, fans reacted to their unique bond. Here's a look at some of the reactions online:

"Best qb duo by far"

WE HAVE OURSELVES A THROW OFF 😤 yall go get that money

"I hope they keep this competitive back and forth at the combine while their throwing. Gonna be must see tv."

More fans shared their approval of the duo.

"🔥🔥🔥"

"You guys are going to lighted up"

"LET'S GO, GENTLEMEN!😇🙏🏽🥰🏈"💪🏾

Instagram story

Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders engage in a friendly trash talk

Trash-talking one another has been a regular occurrence in the relationship between Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders. In a recent practice session in preparation for the NFL Combine shared by Well Off Media, Ward questioned Sanders' pass completion award and it resulted in a series of playful jabs.

"They gave you a completion percentage award when all you did was throw check-downs and bubble screens," Ward said to Sanders about his completion record. "That's actually crazy. If I did that, my completion percentage would be 90. I throw the ball downfield. You don't."

"You ran the ball," Sanders told Ward. "You had a run game. You had a run game."

Ward then ribbed Sanders about the number of screen passes he throws. But Shedeur countered that he does what his team needs to win. The back-and-forth continued, with Ward bringing up the bowl games.

"So, why ain't you do it in the bowl game?" Ward asked. "You ain't do what your team needed to do to win in the bowl game. You got your ass whooped."

"You didn't either," Sanders hit back. "You quit on your team, bro. Hey, he quit on his team."

"I guess we both suck," Ward said.

While the relationship between Cam Ward and Shedeur Sanders is recently making waves among college football fans, it didn’t just start. Ward and Sanders practiced together during the offseason ahead of 2024 and have maintained the same mold of friendship ever since.

