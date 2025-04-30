“Best QB i got to play for”: Ex FSU players pen heartfelt messages for Jordan Travis following retirement news

On Wednesday, former Florida State Seminoles quarterback Jordan Travis announced his retirement from football.
On Instagram, Travis posted a handwritten letter talking about his decision to retire.
In the comment section to this post, many of his former Florida State teammates wrote their message of thanks to the quarterback, who during the 2023 season led them to a lot of success.
Running Back Trey Benson, who is now on the roster with the Arizona Cardinals, wrote this:
"Man, i hate it so much bro. Best I ever been on the field with and an even better person. You made me so much better bro ❤️ you dont deserve this! YOU WILL ALWAYS BE THE BEST IN MY EYES BRO. I love you so much bra and I gotchu fa life. DO IT FOR 13 🙏🏾"
Offensive lineman Jeremiah Byers commented this:
"BEST QB I EVER GOT PLAY FOR🤞🏿🥹, you took me in like a brother from the first day I step foot on Florida state campus bro. I can truly say I got a brudda not only for life but an eternity♾️🙏🏿. LOVE YOU BRUDDA❤️ #13 dah greatest🐐"
Finally, cornerback Azareye’h Thomas, who has just been drafted by the New York Jets, wrote the following:
"Man makes many plans but the LORD established his steps. Not only one of the best players I’ve ever played with but best leader, best human being I’ve ever been around. Your value was never limited to what you did on the field. This wasn’t just a chapter ending — it’s GOD turning the page to write something even greater. You finished one race and now you’re being called to a new one. One that still needs your leadership, your story, and your light. Love you, bro. Keep walking in purpose. GOD’s not done with you yet."
Jordan Travis's College Football career
Jordan Travis spent the first season of his college football career with the Louisville Cardinals but transferred to the Florida State Seminoles for the rest of his time in college. His standout season was in 2022, when he threw for more than 3000 yards.
Travis will be most remembered for the 2023 season, when he led the team to an undefeated regular season. However, his campaign was cut short with two games remaining after he suffered a season-ending leg injury in a nonconference game against North Alabama. This injury ultimately led to his retirement from football.
Even without Travis on the field, his impact on college football remained significant. Most notably, it is generally believed that his injury and his absence in the game were the reason why the undefeated Seminoles were denied a College Football Playoff spot, something that any other team with the same record likely would have secured.
