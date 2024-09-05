"Best recruiting advertisement of all time": Alabama’s $1 billion-worth legacy in the NFL turning heads

Alabama is undoubtedly one the most reputable college football programs. The Crimson Tide continues to show its prowess with its unbeatable success on and off the field of play.

In its official social media handle on Wednesday, Alabama claimed its alumni have signed NFL offseason contracts worth $1 billion this year. This comes shortly after Patrick Surtain agreed a four-year extension with the Denver Broncos.

In August, Alabama announced a figure worth $915 million in offseason NFL contracts. However, Surtain's new deal helped the numbers up to achieve the $1 billion milestone.

The announcement by the Crimson Tide has resulted in wild reactions from college football fans. Many are proud of the school's product, while others see it as a brilliant recruiting pitch.

Here's a look at some of the reactions online:

Here are more reactions to the milestone:

"This is absolute insanity. ROLL TODE," a fan said.

"That number is mind boggling," another fan wrote.

List of Alabama players who inked an NFL contract this offseason

Here’s a look at the list of Alabama alumni who signed offseason contracts with NFL teams in 2024, along with the value of the deals as compiled by AL.com.

#1 Tua Tagovailoa, QB, Miami Dolphins: Four-year deal worth $212.4 million with $167.171 guaranteed.

#2 Patrick Surtain II, CB, Denver Broncos: Four-year deal worth $96 million with $77.5 million guaranteed.

#3 Calvin Ridley, WR, Tennessee Titans: Four-year deal worth $92 million with $50 million guaranteed.

#4 Jaylen Waddle, WR, Miami Dolphins: Three-year deal worth $84.75 million with $36 million guaranteed.

#5 Landon Dickerson, OG, Philadelphia Eagles: Four-year deal worth $84 million with $50 million guaranteed.

#6 Christian Barmore, DT, New England Patriots: Four-year deal worth $83 million with $41.822 guaranteed.

#7 DeVonta Smith, WR, Philadelphia Eagles: Three-year deal worth $75 million with $51 million guaranteed.

#8 Xavier McKinney, S, Green Bay Packers: Four-year deal worth $67 million with $23 million guaranteed.

#9 Jerry Jeudy, WR, Cleveland Browns: Three-year deal worth $52.5 million with $41 million guaranteed.

#10 Josh Jacobs, RB, Green Bay Packers: Four-year deal worth $48 million with $12.5 million guaranteed.

#11 Jonah Williams, OT, Arizona Cardinals: Two-year deal worth $30 million with $21.5 million guaranteed.

#12 A’Shawn Robinson, DE, Carolina Panthers: Three-year deal worth $22.5 million with $10.29 million guaranteed.

#13 Derrick Henry, RB, Baltimore Ravens: Two-year deal worth $16 million with $9 million guaranteed.

#14 Raekwon Davis, DT, Indianapolis Colts: Two-year worth $14 million with $7 million guaranteed.

#15 Bradley Bozeman, C, Los Angeles Chargers: One-year deal worth $1.125 million.

A host of Alabama players were also selected in the 2024 NFL Draft and have been handed their rookie contract. It’s worth noting that rookie deals in the NFL are four years long.

Below is a list of the Crimson Tide rookies and their contract value:

#1 J.C. Latham, OT, Tennessee Titans: $26.045 million with $26.045 million guaranteed.

#2 Dallas Turner, LB, Minnesota Vikings: $15.767 million with $15.767 million guaranteed.

#3 Terrion Arnold, CB, Detroit Lions: $14.344 million with $14.344 million guaranteed.

#4 Ga’Quincy “Kool-Aid” McKinstry, CB, New Orleans Saints: $9.157 million with $7.282 million guaranteed.

#5 Christoper Braswell, LB, Tampa Bay Buccaneers: $6.785 million with $3.885 million guaranteed.

#6 Jermaine Burton, WR, Cincinnati Bengals: $5.821 million with $1.053 million guaranteed.

#7 Justin Eboigbe, DL, Los Angeles Chargers: $4.859 million with $839,000 guaranteed.

#8 Jase McClellan, RB, Atlanta Falcons: $4.214 million with $194,000 guaranteed.

#9 Will Reichard, K, Minnesota Vikings: $4.191 million with $171,000 of guaranteed.

