“Best rivalry in all of sports” “The Game!” - Fans electrified after Michigan vs. Ohio State matchup announcement for 2024 season

The Ohio State Buckeyes vs. Michigan Wolverines game is one of the biggest games to watch in college football. The kickoff time for the 2024 edition of "The Game" was revealed this week: noon ET.

Excited college football fans reacted to this news on social media.

No surprises here, best rivalry in all of sports. #GoBlue," one fan tweeted on X.

I’ll be there - Let’s #GoBlue," another fan tweeted.

Some Michigan fans feel the Wolverines will get their fourth consecutive win over their rivals.

Back to Back to Back to Back incoming," one fan tweeted.

The Game! Also known as FOUR PEAT!" another fan tweeted.

So LLLL for the 🌰 💛〽️💙🤣" a third fan tweeted.

However, some fans hope that the Ohio State Buckeyes can break their losing streak and defeat the Wolverines

67-9 buckeyes win," one fan tweeted.

Gonna be a long ride back to Ann Arbor," another fan tweeted.

Some fans had a problem with the start time of the game. They believe noon is not a good time to start a game of this magnitude.

Here comes my yearly question on why isn't this particular game a primetime match at either 7:30 or 8 PM. As it would be awesome to have this series be in that slot, compared to our in-state rivalry series against MSU. Where Sparty hasn't been close to us since the '21 season," a fan tweeted.

Why can’t we ever make it a night game. Or at least 3:30," another fan tweeted.

However, one fan does not seem to mind The Game's start time.

Exactly when it should be. Go Blue!" The fan tweeted.

The general takeaway from the fan reactions is that Michigan and Ohio State fans feel their team will succeed. However, some are unhappy with the start time.

Why is the Game between Michigan and Ohio State held at noon?

The start time for The Game seems like an anomaly. Two strong and widely supported programs rarely play against each other at noon. This time is generally seen as one where the weaker teams play, not two powerhouses.

However, there are reasons for this.

Firstly, The Game has (on many occasions) started at noon. The 2024 edition of the game will be the 120th meeting between the teams, and it is almost a tradition that The Game starts at noon.

Additionally, the weather conditions play a factor in the start time. The harsh northern US winter began in Michigan and Ohio in late November. Having the game start and end in full daylight allows fans to travel home safely and before the night, and its freezing temperatures set in.

These are the two reasons why the biggest game in college football has never been in primetime and will probably never be.

