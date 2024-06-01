“Best running back in CFB” “They did us dirty”: CFB fans react to Oklahoma State RB Ollie Gordon's first look in EA Sports College Football 25

Oklahoma State Cowboys running back Ollie Gordon had a successful season in 2023. This will make him one of the highest-ranked players in EA Sports College Football 25.

On Friday, college football fans had the opportunity to see what Gordon would look like in the game.

Expand Tweet

Trending

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Some fans were happy to see Ollie Gordon in the game:

"Best running back in CFB for a reason!" wrote this fan.

"I would play lil Okie just for this dude. He’s amazing." wrote another fan.

"This is the best RB in college only fitting." wrote a third fan.

One fan was impressed with the skillful moves that Ollie Gordon performs.

"I like the little hesitation and the footwork. Looks nice." wrote another fan.

However, some fans were not happy with the trailer. Gordon obliterates an Ole Miss Rebels defender in the trailer, something that has not gone well with the fans.

"Our first clip of us in the whole game they did us dirty 😭" wrote one fan .

"This being our only mention is crazy, especially bc he hits the spin on a guy no longer on our roster." wrote another fan .

Can Ollie Gordon repeat his form from last season in 2024?

The 2024 season will be Ollie Gordon's junior year, and he is set for big things if he is to repeat what he did in 2023.

During the 2023 season, Gordon recorded 1,732 rushing yards and scored 21 touchdowns. Excluding the first three games of the season against weak opposition that Gordon did not play in, there were only two games where he did not record over 100 yards.

The first one was the Cowboys' game with the UCF Knights, where he recorded only 25 yards. The second game was the Big 12 championship game against the Texas Longhorns, where Gordon recorded 34 yards.

However, while he struggled in the game, Ollie Gordon was the main reason why the Oklahoma State Cowboys found their way into the Big 12 championship game.

In 2024, Gordon is set to lead the Cowboys running game again, and this year the team is likely to reach the conference championship game again. But without the Texas Longhorns in the conference, Oklahoma State has a real possibility of winning the Big 12 and gaining an automatic spot in the College Football Playoffs.

Will Ollie Gordon be in contention for the Heisman Trophy this season?