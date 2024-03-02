"Better with a block M cap for sure": Jim Harbaugh's striking presence at the NFL Combine ignites Michigan fans

Jim Harbaugh has started work for the Los Angeles Chargers. The coach left Michigan last month following a victory against Washington in the national championship game and returned to the NFL almost a decade after he left for college football.

The coach was spotted at the NFL Scouting Combine on Thursday trying to evaluate players he might want to draft into his Chargers team. The draft will be crucial for rebuilding the team, and he will hope to get it right from the very start.

Harbaugh's appearance in a Los Angeles Chargers outfit at the Combine was pretty weird to Michigan fans. The coach spent nine years in charge at Ann Arbor and has become synonymous with the Wolverines’ attire.

Will Jim Harbaugh draft Michigan players?

Jim Harbaugh will be looking to have some of his players from Michigan with him in the NFL. The coach won the Big Ten title and the national championship with this set and will hope to continue the fairytale with a few of them on the professional stage.

There have been a number of speculations regarding the Chargers drafting running back Blake Corum and cornerback Mike Sainristil in April. Notably, Corum and Sainristil returned to college football in 2023 in a bid to win the national championship with Harbaugh.

Other names from the Michigan national championship-winning team that have been linked to the Chargers ahead of the draft include wide receiver Roman Wilson, tight end AJ Barner, linebacker Junior Colson, offensive lineman Zak Zinter and defensive lineman Kris Jenkins.

How will Michigan thrive after Jim Harbaugh?

The exit of Jim Harbaugh is a big loss to the Wolverines. He led them to the last three Big Ten titles and the national championship in January, marking a successful era in charge.

Nonetheless, Harbaugh's offensive coordinator Sherrone Moore, who has played a crucial role in the building of the team over the years, has been named the new head coach. Moore notably acted as the team coach in four games last season while Harbaugh was absent

While not much is expected to change in the scheme of things at Michigan next season, there are questions surrounding the possibility of the Wolverines being as dominant as they were under Harbaugh. A huge responsibility undoubtedly lies on Moore's shoulders ahead of the 2024 season.