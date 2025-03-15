"Better than Bryce Underwood": CFB fans fired up for Kalen DeBoer's new offensive weapon for 2025 season

The Alabama Crimson Tide is believed to be one of the schools having a quarterback battle, but Keelon Russell is already garnering some attention from Crimson Tide fans.

A video of the freshman quarterback working out during spring break was posted on X on Friday, and fans reacted to his footwork and ability to throw the football.

Some fans believe Russell is a special player. They praised how he looked during his workout and said he could be the next Crimson Tide quarterback.

"Better than underwood," a fan said.

"This kid is special. Roll Tide," another fan mentioned.

"Dude has got a CANNON and makes it looks effortless on the run! WOW," a fan wrote.

Other fans chimed in, projecting Russell to take the starting quarterback job soon. Russell will compete with junior Ty Simpson and former Washington sophomore Austin Mack.

After Alabama's offense struggled to move the ball through the air, ranking 57th in the nation, fans hope a new starter can boost the passing attack next season.

"Starting sooner than later," another fan wrote.

Simpson was Jalen Milroe's backup in 2024 and has a year under Kalen DeBoer's system. Mack followed DeBoer from Washington to Alabama, so he spent more time in DeBoer's system.

Keelon Russell comes in as a former five-star recruit and the second-ranked quarterback prospect in the nation per 247Sports, only behind Michigan's Bryce Underwood.

This is expected to be one of the closest position battles in the country, with all three signal callers considered serious candidates for taking the job.

Could elite edge prospect Khamari Brooks join Keelon Russell and Alabama?

As Kalen DeBoer looks to improve on the field in 2025 after a disappointing first season in Tuscaloosa, he is also trying to bolster the roster for future seasons.

On the recruiting front, DeBoer is looking to land four-star edge rusher Khamari Brooks from the Class of 2026.

According to On3's Hayes Fawcett, the North Oconee High School (Bogart, Georgia) prospect will be making an official visit to Alabama in early June. This will be his fourth visit to the Crimson Tide campus.

The defensive player will also make trips to Georgia, Texas and Southern California at around the same time. All four schools seem to be in a good position to land the prospect.

On 247Sports, the 6-foot-4, 220-pound athlete is listed as the 17th-ranked edge in the class and the 20th-best prospect from Georgia.

