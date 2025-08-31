"Better than Odell Beckham Jr. catch": CFB fans stunned as Florida's Vernell Brown pulls off insane grab in Gators' 55-0 rout of Long Island

In Florida’s 55-0 win over LIU on Saturday, Vernell Brown made history by starting as both a wide receiver and punt returner. He became just the third true freshman wide receiver in school history to start a season opener, joining Antonio Callaway and Percy Harvin.But it wasn’t his starting role that captured fans’ attention- it was a spectacular one-handed, diving catch on a 41-yard pass from DJ Lagway. That reception was Brown’s third of the game, which set a program record for receiving yards by a true freshman.The play drew comparisons to Odell Beckham Jr.’s famous one-handed touchdown in 2014, when the then-New York Giants rookie leapt back to snag a 43-yard pass from Eli Manning.OBJ’s catch remains one of football’s most iconic moments, and Brown’s grab gave fans a chance to relive it.&quot;This sh*t better than OBJ wow,&quot; a fan said.&quot;GREATEST CATCH SINCE OBJ,&quot; one said.&quot;Oh damn. He actually replicated the Odell catch,&quot; a person said.&quot;OBJ just knocked over his beer,&quot; a fan said.Before the season, the 5-foot-11, 175-pound freshman impressed in Florida’s spring game with the starting offense and led the Blue team in receptions, which might have contributed to his phenomenal debut.Some fans are already calling Brown’s catch a contender for the year’s best.&quot;He might’ve clinched catch of the year in week 1,&quot; one said.&quot;Kids going to be a superstar!!!&quot; a fan said.Before heading to Florida, Brown attended Jones High School in Orlando. He was the No. 6 wide receiver in the 2025 class, the No. 30 recruit in the nation and the No. 3 prospect in Florida, according to the Rivals Industry Rankings.Brown's father, Vernell Brown Jr., played cornerback at Florida from 2001-05, and his grandfather, Vernell Brown Sr., also played for the Gators.Vernell Brown III's iconic catch receives nod from Billy NapierVernell Brown stepped in as a starter on Saturday after Dallas Wilson and Aidan Mizell were sidelined by injuries. He ended the game with three receptions totaling 79 yards and added 60 yards on four kick returns.Florida head coach Billy Napier lauded Brown’s mighty 41-yard catch.“People will be talking about that catch for a long time,” Napier said (via Alligator).The Gators are set to take on the South Florida Bulls this Saturday at Ben Hill Griffin Stadium.