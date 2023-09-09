Bettor drops whopping $1,000,000 wager on Colorado as Coach Prime's team takes on Nebraska in Week 2

People have been ecstatic about the Colorado Buffaloes this season after they won 45-42 in Week 1 against the TCU Horned Frogs. That helped the program already match their win total from last season, where they finished 1-11.

One bettor is buying into the hype for Coach Prime and the Colorado Buffaloes in their Week 2 matchup at home against the Nebraksa Cornhuskers. He placed a $ million wager on Colorado -2.5.

That means, to win the bet, the Buffaloes need to win by at least three points. If Colorado wins by one or two points, the bet would be considered a loss.

The wager had -110 odds, meaning if the event happens, the bettor would win $909,090.91.

Professional bettors consider this a "square" bet, as the numbers do not back it up. However, Colorado was +21.5 last week and beat the TCU Horned Frogs. They're leading Nebraska 13-0 at half-time.

$1 million bet on Colorado: How far can the Buffaloes go this season?

The Colorado Buffaloes have lofty expectations, as coach Deion Sanders has been vocal about changing the program's fortunes quickly.

It's not the same Buffaloes team from last season, as they have had a record number of college transfers join them and looked well last week in their season opener.

Quarterback Shedeur Sanders and wide receiver/cornerback Travis Hunter are two of the top transfers to arrive, along with Deion Sanders from Jackson State.

There were a lot of concerns regarding a turnaround in their fortunes in a single season in the Pac-12 Conference. However, through Week 1, the Buffaloes dominated offensively. Shedeur Sanders had a program-record 510 passing yards, while Travis Hunter played 119 snaps and finished with 11 receptions as well as an interception.

Coach Prime is not one to shy away from media attention but has proved himself to be a solid coach throughout his career. Expect to see the Colorado Buffaloes continue to be a force in a tough conference and win games.

The defense seems to be the weakest unit of the team, which has fared well against Nebraska. There has been no game action like the NFL has with inter-team practices and preseason, so Colorado is doing well on the fly.

Time will tell if they can be a contender, but the program has the talent to be a top-10 team as a ceiling this season.

