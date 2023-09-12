Big 12 Football Games this Weekend: TV Schedule, Channel, Time & Live Stream | Week 3

The 2023 college football season moves on to week 3 and several exciting Big 12 football games are scheduled to take place.

Weeks 1 and 2 were anything but disappointing as we witnessed pure passion, surprising results, and beautiful moments. Week 3 promises even more with many Big 12 football games coming up.

If you’re wondering when your favorite Big 12 teams are playing and where to watch them, we’ve got you.

Here is a list of the full schedule of Big 12 football games for week 3 including where you can watch the games:

Week 3 Big 12 Football Games Schedule

Game Day Time Network Iowa State at Ohio Saturday 12:00 p.m. ESPNU Kansas State at Missouri Saturday 12:00 p.m. SECN LIU at Baylor Saturday 12:00 p.m. ESPN+ Oklahoma at Tulsa Saturday 3:30 p.m. ESPN2 Villanova at UCF Saturday 6:30 p.m. ESPN+ Miami (Ohio) at Cincinnati Saturday 7:00 p.m. ESPN+ South Alabama at Oklahoma State Saturday 7:00 p.m. ESPN+ Tarleton State at Texas Tech Saturday 7:00 p.m. ESPN+ Pitt at West Virginia Saturday 7:30 p.m. ABC/ESPN3 BYU at Arkansas Saturday 7:30 p.m. ESPN2 Wyoming at Texas Saturday 8:00 p.m. LHN TCU at Houston Saturday 8:00 p.m. FOX Kansas at Nevada Saturday 10:30 p.m. CBSSN

Big 12 teams to watch this weekend

All Big 12 football games coming up this weekend are slated for Saturday, resulting in a number of clashing schedules.

In other words, fans may have to choose which one to watch between several games playing at the same time. If you’re not sure which Big 12 team to watch this weekend, here are some recommendations below.

The Big 12 week 3 fixtures start with three noon fixtures, with Iowa State, Kansas State, and newcomers, Baylor all playing. Iowa travels to Ohio to face the Ohio Bobcats while Kansas State heads to Missouri.

However, it will be interesting to see how the Baylor Bears can recover from their losses in Weeks 1 and 2. The Bears will not want to go into their first conference matchup against Texas on the back of three consecutive losses.

Oklahoma heads to Tulsa for the only Big 12 game scheduled for 3:30 p.m. on Saturday. The Sooners search for their third win in as many games as they continue their last campaign as a Big 12 team.

At 6:30 P.M., the UCF Knights will also be seeking their third win against Villanova in their inaugural campaign as a Big 12 team.

The schedule gets busier again at 7:00 P.M. when Cincinnati hosts the Miami Redhawks. At the same time, Oklahoma State will be looking to extend its winning streak to three against South Alabama.

Texas Tech’s first meeting with Tarleton State might be the real deal, however, as both teams are unbeaten so far this season.

BYU takes the field against Arkansas at 7:30 p.m., but Texas’ game against Wyoming at 8:00 P.M. will be the star game of the night. Kansas against Nevada concludes what will be a long day of Big 12 football action at 10:30 P.M.