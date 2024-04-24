"Big fan!": USC superstar Caleb Williams has a hilarious reaction spotting Washington's Rome Odunze en route to the 2024 NFL Draft 

Players are converging on Detroit for the 2024 NFL Draft. Widely expected first-overall pick Caleb Williams had a serendipitous encounter on his flight to the Motor City. He bumped into former Washington Huskies wide receiver Rome Odunze and went on his X account to express his admiration for the playmaker.

"Oh sh*t yall I just saw Rome Odunze on my flight to Detroit!! Big fan!"

Odunze is one of the best playmakers on offer this year for NFL franchises, with him possibly being the second-best behind Ohio State's Marvin Harrison Jr. Odunze had 1,640 all-purpose yards and 13 touchdown receptions in 92 catches during the 2023 season.

He had arguably one of his best games of the season under the spotlight in the CFP semifinal game against the Texas Longhorns. Despite not posting a touchdown reception that day, he caught six passes for 125 yards.

Caleb Williams celebrates Reggie Bush's reinstatement by the Heisman Trust

The Heisman Trust has decided to hand back the prestigious award to USC legend Reggie Bush, who won it back in 2005 but had to give it up in 2010 in the wake of a series of sanctions by the NCAA on the Los Angeles school.

Caleb Williams, another Heisman recipient from USC, took to his Instagram account to celebrate the decision.

He posted a picture holding a Trojans jersey with Bush's No. 5 and added the following commentary:

"You gotta come back an turn em up now. Back like you never left."

Caleb Williams hailed by his potential future team ahead of the 2024 NFL Draft

It's well-known that USC's Caleb Williams expects huge things from his professional career, among them eight Super Bowls.

His goal is to surpass the seven-time Super Bowl champion, Tom Brady.

The GM of what's likely to be his new team, the Chicago Bears, Ryan Poles, recently spoke about Williams' lofty goals:

“I think we all should have huge goals, we have huge goals here – win multiple championships.

"And that’s what we shoot for... You’re more intentional when you have these goals, you have to live a certain way, you have to practice a certain way, you have to go about your business a certain way in order to accomplish those, if everything else is in line underneath that, that gets me excited.”

Do you think Caleb Williams will achieve a record eight Super Bowls with the Chicago Bears?

