"Big mistake" - CFB fans mock Kosi Okpala after 4-star LB ditches Penn State, Miami and commits to Texas

Four-star linebacker Kosi Okpala announced his commitment to Texas on Thursday. The young defensive prospect, part of the 2026 class, chose the Longhorns over Penn State and Miami.

Hayes Fawcett @Hayesfawcett3 LINK BREAKING: Four-Star LB Kosi Okpala has Committed to Texas, he tells me for @rivals The 6’3 225 LB from Katy, TX chose the Longhorns over Penn State & Miami “It’s a new era hook em” https://on3.com/rivals/kosi-okpala-238853/

When fans caught wind of Okpala's decision to move to Texas next year, they had wild reactions, with some criticizing the linebacker.

"Big mistake young man," one tweeted.

Robert McVol @vol_equalizer LINK Big mistake young man

"Have fun being irrelevant buddy," another added.

"New era of what? Coming up short every year?" a third commented.

A few others also slammed Okpala.

"He’s not a four star," one wrote.

"Massively overrated, Notre Dame didn’t want him," another added.

Kosi Okpala plays at Katy Mayde Creek High School (Houston, Texas). He had a solid junior year, recording 55 tackles, 17 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks, two forced fumbles and one fumble recovery.

It will be interesting to see if Okpala can improve on his numbers in his senior year before heading to the collegiate level.

According to On3, Okpala is ranked as the No. 11 linebacker in the nation and the No. 27 overall prospect in Texas.

Kosi Okpala will be aiming to take his game to the next level under Steve Sarkisian at Texas

Texas Longhorns HC Steve Sarkisian - Source: Imagn

Kosi Okpala's commitment to Texas highlights how much he values the program and its coaches.

"Texas was the right choice because of the coach, staff, players and the connections I've built throughout my recruiting process," Okpala told Rivals on Thursday.

This offseason, Texas coach Steve Sarkisian signed a lucrative one-year contract extension on his previous deal. As things stand, Sarkisian is tied down to the Longhorns through the 2031 season.

Since Sarkisian is expected to remain at Texas for the foreseeable future, Okpala could get to work with him for his entire college career before he potentially goes pro.

Okpala is the 16th player of Texas' 2026 recruiting class. It appears that Sarkisian is doing a fine job of making the program appealing for young prospects to bloom.

