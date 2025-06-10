“Big pickup” “Horrible decision”: CFB fans react as Kalen DeBoer secures commitment from 6’4, 4-star IOL Kayden Samuelu Teteleopesega Utu-Lilii

College football fans are torn after Kalen DeBoer and the Alabama Crimson Tide landed a big commitment from a highly rated offensive lineman.

The Crimson Tide secured four-star interior offensive lineman Kayden Samuelu Teteleopesega Utu-Lilii on Monday. The 6-foot-4, 330-pound IOL picked Alabama over the likes of Washington, SMU, Texas and Tennessee.

After Hayes Fawcett reported the commitment, college football fans reacted to the news and debated whether it was good or bad for Alabama.

"Big pickup for Bama," a fan wrote.

"DEBOER GETS WHO HE WANTS," a fan added.

The offensive lineman is more known as Sam Utu and is ranked as the 102nd overall player in the Class of 2026.

"What a horrible decision young man," a fan added.

"I’m sure this joke has been made several times already BUT…I need recordings of Bama fans attempting to sound out this young man’s surname," a fan wrote.

Overall, Alabama fans are pleased that DeBoer was able to land Utu and continue to build out the team's offensive line depth.

"Our OL recruiting has been better the last two classes," a fan added.

"Huge Get for the CRIMSON TIDE," a fan wrote.

With the addition of Kayden Samuelu Teteleopesega Utu-Lilii, Kalen DeBoer and Alabama now have the 46th overall recruiting class in 2026.

The Crimson Tide have landed one five-star in cornerback Jorden Edmonds and three four-stars.

Kalen DeBoer pleased with progress made at Alabama

Kalen DeBoer is entering his second season as the Alabama Crimson Tide coach.

DeBoer took over for Nick Saban, and in his first season, the Tide struggled as they didn't even make the expanded 12-team playoff. Alabama also lost its bowl game.

Heading into 2025, there is pressure on DeBoer and the Crimson Tide to win, but he has confidence in his group after what he saw in spring practice.

"I'm excited about the strides we've made," DeBoer said, via RollTide Wire. "I think there's some depth that's been created on our team. We refer to it as maybe a blessing in disguise that we had so many guys that were out still kind of going back to last season.

"I think it really allowed us, forced us in some ways to get a lot of guys more reps than they maybe would have had, and that's going to help us be a deeper and better team down the road."

Kalen DeBoer and Alabama will be tested right out of the gates, as the Crimson Tide opens their season against Florida State.

Alabama also has notable games against Georgia, Tennessee, LSU, Oklahoma, and Auburn, among others.

