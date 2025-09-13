  • home icon
  College Football
  Big Sky conference ruthlessly trolls Nico Iamaleava's UCLA as the Bruins struggle against New Mexico

By Maliha
Modified Sep 13, 2025 05:06 GMT
NCAA Football: New Mexico at UCLA - Source: Imagn
Nico Iamaleava and UCLA have stumbled out of the gate in 2025, opening the season with back-to-back losses to Utah and UNLV. The Bruins are hoping to shake off those early setbacks as they take on New Mexico on Friday.

Meanwhile, fans enjoyed some lighthearted humor when RedditCFB jokingly tweeted that UCLA was reportedly exploring a move to the FCS Big Sky Conference, and they even admitted that the “source” was simply made up.

The Big Sky Conference’s official account quickly clapped back with a hilarious response:

“No thank you.”
The banter came as UCLA was shown struggling on the field in a game against New Mexico, trailing 7-0 in the second quarter. They finally responded in the second quarter with a touchdown to cut the deficit to 14-7.

As of now, UCLA still trails 10-28 and Nico Iamaleava has completed 15 of 26 passes for 179 yards and thrown one touchdown.

Nick Saban questions Nico Iamaleava after rocky UCLA start

Nico Iamaleava has yet to live up to the lofty expectations that surrounded him entering the season. He hasn’t been able to elevate UCLA, and the Bruins’ 30-23 loss to UNLV on Saturday highlighted those struggles. With under a minute left, the Rebels sealed the win by picking off Iamaleava.

Iamaleava’s offseason transfer from Tennessee to UCLA left many wondering how the Volunteers would fare without him. So far, the answer has been positive, as Joey Aguilar has stepped in and guided Tennessee to a 2-0 start in Iamaleava’s absence.

Former Alabama coach Nick Saban didn’t hold back when comparing the two quarterbacks after watching Aguilar’s early performances.

“I think Josh Heupel does a great job with the offensive team,” Saban said on the “Pat McAfee Show” (via On3). “And I think Joey Aguilar does a great job at executing the offense. He actually executes the offense, to me, a little better than Nico (Iamaleava) did.
"Now, Nico’s a better athlete and he can run faster and all that, but when it comes to accuracy and decision making, Joey Aguilar does a really good job. That’s important for Josh Heupel’s offense. Every running play has an RPO or an advantage throw built into it.”

In his first two games with the Bruins, Iamaleava completed 40 of 63 passes for 391 yards, two touchdowns and two interceptions.

Maliha

Maliha

Maliha is a High School Sports news and listicles writer at Sportskeeda. A post graduate in Management Information Systems, it was her love for writing and sports which led her down the path of sports content creation. An experienced NBA and NFL writer, she covered the two sports extensively at SportsZion and SportsKnot before joining SportsKeeda.

Maliha is a huge Baltimore Ravens fan and is in awe of quarterback Lamar Jackson's dual-threat abilities. She also admires Tom Brady and her all-time favorite coach is 3-time Super Bowl champion Andy Reid. She is a big advocate of high school sports and believes that elite athletes reach a top level owing to the discipline, hard work, team dynamics, resilience, adaptability and self-confidence learnt by playing sports in high schools. Aaron Rodgers leading the Green Bay Packers to victory on his debut against the Minnesota Vikings is one of her fondest NFL memories.

Maliha places a high emphasis on accuracy in her content. She does thorough research, always double checks facts, and only uses information from most relevant and credible sources for her articles. When not writing, she likes to read history and biographical books.

