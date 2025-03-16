Big Ten analyst makes a case for Urban Meyer as college football commissioner

Nick Saban and Urban Meyer are two of the greatest college football coaches of this generation. They won the national championship at multiple programs in a dominant stretch. However, both are done with their coaching career.

With the college football landscape witnessing a lot of changes, there's been a strong call to overhaul the leadership structure. Many voicing this idea believe the realm should have a commissioner who oversees its affairs.

Saban has often been suggested as an option for the role of college football commissioner. In a recent installment of the “Locked On Big Ten” podcast, Craig Shemon suggested Meyer as another option.

This comes after the former Ohio State coach presented a model for an expanded College Football Playoff on a radio show.

“On a positive note, I like how guys like Urban Meyer and Nick Saban for example – he's doing the same thing – are locked into the process even though they are not coaching anymore," Shemon said (Timestamp 4:16). They're broadcasters and they're giving their opinions.

"They understand the game. And I do believe that guys like Urban Meyer and Nick Saban have the best interests of college football at heart. College football has always lacked leadership. And again, we should make Urban Meyer (or) Nick Saban the commissioner of college football and all report to them and their ideas via the conferences.”

Craig Shemon believes college football needs a commissioner like Urban Meyer and Nick Saban

With the level of changes that have been witnessed in the world of college football in the last couple of seasons, there's no arguing that the leadership structure of the conference has to change.

Craig Shemon believes this has become a necessity for the landscape.

“We've needed a commissioner just like the MLB, NBA, NFL, and NHL all have commissioners,” Shemon said. “If college football has one, guys like Urban Meyer and Nick Saban are the guys that have the gravitas and the experience to lead us in that direction. Will it ever happen? Probably not. But I certainly think it should.”

Conferences have grown stronger than each other over the years within the realm, creating an unbalanced level of competition. They've also individually pushed for their personal interest, leading to a largely divided college football landscape.

