Big Ten expansion hits ACC coast as 2 more teams get approached by third parties with a proposal to join FBS powerhouses: Reports

The Big Ten expansion could eventually hit the East Coast in the future, with the conference having plans to lure teams from the Atlantic Coast Conference. The league recently added Oregon and Washington from the Pac-12 and even has a bigger plan.

According to college football insider Greg Swaim, the Big Ten has spoken with Florida State and Clemson about potential realignment through third parties. The Seminoles and Tigers are exploring possibly leaving the ACC for a stronger Power Five league.

While the two universities have a slight chance of leaving before 2024, they have not halted the plan to leave in the long run. They are unhappy with the ACC's revenue distribution model and the current media rights deal with ESPN that runs until 2036.

Potential competition between the Big Ten and SEC

The Big Ten will not have a free run at Florida State and Clemson should they be able to exit the ACC. The Southeastern Conference will also be hoping to add the two universities. This will create some competition between the two biggest Power Five leagues.

Swaim reports that the SEC also discussed realignment possibilities with the Seminoles and Tigers through third parties. The league will be welcoming Texas and Oklahoma in 2024. Adding Florida State and Clemson to its roster will make the league more attractive.

Undoubtedly, the Big Ten and the SEC will continue to fight for superiority within the Power Five realm for many years. The two conferences are well-equipped with elite college teams and lucrative media deals that keep them far ahead of others.

Could this lead to the collapse of the ACC?

Expansion and realignment in college athletics are taking a whole new turn. Conferences are becoming more ruthless in the way they poach each other. This has notably placed the Pac-12 on the brink of collapse, and ACC could be next to suffer such a fate.

Swaim reports that a couple of other teams with the ACC have also reached out to the Big Ten through third parties to explore the possibilities of joining. Many teams in the league are also unhappy about their media earnings for the next 13 years.

This gives a chance for a potential collapse of the ACC in the future. However, the league has some protection in its hefty exit fee worth $120 million and the need to contest the grant of rights in court before any team can officially leave.