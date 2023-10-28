Big Ten Football Injury Report Week 9: Latest updates on TreVeyon Henderson, Emeka Egbuka, and more

The Week 9 slate in the Big Ten has thrown up some intriguing matchups. However, there are question marks over the availability of several vital players who have featured on injury reports in recent weeks. With some big-name football players dealing with the injury bug right now, fans want updates on who is healthy to start and who will be out for this week's games.

As the Big Ten schedule winds down, it is critical to know the most recent update for key contributors.

Big Ten Football Injury Report Week 9

TreVeyon Henderson, RB (Ohio State Buckeyes)

Ohio State junior running back TreVeyon Henderson has done well throughout the season but missed the previous three games due to an unspecified issue. Coach Ryan Day stated in his weekly radio show that Henderson was a full participant at practice and is expected to have no restrictions for Saturday's game against the Wisconsin Badgers.

This season, Henderson has 44 rushing attempts for 295 yards (6.7 yards per carry) with five rushing touchdowns as well as three catches for 45 yards (15.0 yards per reception). He has been doing well at getting the yardage and is a key cog on the offensive side of things for the Buckeyes.

Emeka Egbuka, WR (Ohio State Buckeyes)

Ohio State junior wide receiver Emeka Egbuka has been excellent throughout the season as he is the second wide receiver on this Buckeyes team behind Marvin Harrison Jr. He is dealing with a leg injury that has forced him to miss the previous two games with a leg injury and is listed as questionable for this upcoming game.

This season, Egbuka has 22 receptions for 303 yards (13.8 yards per catch) with three receiving touchdowns, making him one of the best Big Ten wideouts.

Noah Pierre, DB (Indiana Hoosiers)

Indiana senior defensive back Noah Pierre has been one of the best defenders for the Hoosiers. Pierre left the last game against the Michigan Wolverines with an unspecified injury and is listed as questionable to play in Saturday's game against the Penn State Nittany Lions.

Pierre has been doing well, as he has 22 tackles, one sack and a pair of pass deflections. It will be a big blow for the Hoosiers against a tough program if he cannot play this week.