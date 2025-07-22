Big Ten Media days 2025: Day 1 teams, coaches, players, timings, schedule and more

By Cole Shelton
Modified Jul 22, 2025 13:19 GMT
The Big Ten is holding its media days at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas on July 22-24.

All 18 teams will send their coach and some players to help preview the upcoming season. In total, 18 coaches and 54 players will meet with the media to discuss the 2025 college football season.

The Big Ten media days will be shown on the Big Ten Network, and it will be live-streamed on the FOX Sports App. Ahead of Day 1, here is the full schedule for the first day.

Big Ten media days: Day 1 schedule

On the first day of Big Ten media days on July 22, commissioner Tony Petitti will also meet with the media. In total, six teams will meet with the media, including the reigning national champions, Ohio State.

Commissioner Tony Petitti (12 p.m. ET)

Illinois 12:30 p.m.

  • Bret Bielema (12:30 p.m.)
  • QB Luke Altmyer
  • OL J.C. Davis
  • DB Xavier Scott

Illinois enters the 2025 season with some hype of making the playoffs, as the Fighting Illini are led by quarterback Luke Altmyer. Illinois opens its 2025 college football season on Aug. 29 against Western Illinois.

Rutgers: 12:45 p.m.

  • Greg Schiano
  • LB Daniel Djabome
  • QB Athan Kaliakmanis
  • WR Ian Strong

Rutgers will hope to make a bowl game this season and will once again be led by quarterback Athan Kaliakmanis.

Indiana: 1 p.m.

  • Curt Cignetti
  • LB Aiden Fisher
  • DL Mikail Kamara
  • WR Elijah Sarratt

Indiana was a surprise last season, making the College Football Playoff in Curt Cignetti's first year as the coach. But, the Hoosiers lost several key players, including quarterback Kurtis Rourke.

Maryland: 1:15 p.m.

  • Mike Locksley
  • DB Jalen Huskey
  • LB Daniel Wingate
  • OL Isaiah Wright

Maryland is coming off a terrible season, and Mike Locksley enters the season on the hot seat. The Terrapins open their season on Aug. 30 against FAU.

Nebraska: 1:30 p.m.

  • Matt Rhule
  • OL Henry Lutovsky
  • QB Dylan Raiola
  • S DeShon Singleton

Nebraska is entering the second year of Dylan Raiola at quarterback and has plenty of expectations to not only make a bowl game but also compete for a top spot in the Big Ten.

Ohio State: 1:45 p.m.

  • Ryan Day
  • S Caleb Downs
  • WR Jeremiah Smith
  • LB Sonny Styles

Closing out Day 1 of Big Ten media day is Ohio State, and the Buckeyes won't have a quarterback in attendance as Ryan Day has yet to announce the starter.

