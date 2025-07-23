Big Ten Media days 2025: Day 2 teams, coaches, players, timings, schedule and more

The Big Ten is holding its media days this week, as Day 1 took place on Tuesday, July 22. Big Ten media days are set for July 22-24 at the Mandalay Bay Resort and Casino in Las Vegas.
All 18 Big Ten teams are sending their coach and some select players to meet with the media and help preview the upcoming college football season.
The Big Ten media days will be shown on the Big Ten Network, and it will be live-streamed on the FOX Sports App. Here is the full schedule for Day 2 of the Big Ten media day.
Big Ten media days: Day 2 schedule
On Day 2 of the Big Ten media days, six schools will take center stage, including Penn State and Oregon, who are among the front-runners to win the conference. All times are when the coaches will speak at the podium, and are in Eastern time.
Minnesota, 12:30 p.m. ET
- HC P.J. Fleck
- DB Koi Perich
- DL Anthony Smith
- RB Darius Taylor
The Minnesota Golden Gophers enter the season with some hope of being a dark horse in the division. Minnesota isn't bringing a quarterback to media days as the competition is still ongoing.
Northwestern, 12:45 p.m.
- HC David Braun
- QB Preston Stone
- RB Joseph Himon II
- DL Anto Saka
Northwestern is likely to finish near the bottom of the Big Ten standings, but the Wildcats did add QB Preston Stone in the transfer portal to solidify the position.
Wisconsin, 1 p.m.
- HC Luke Fickell
- QB Billy Edwards Jr.
- CB Ricardo Hallman
- C Jake Renfro
The Badgers have to be better under Fickell this season, as it hasn't gone the way many fans expected. Fickell and Wisconsin landed Edwards Jr. from Maryland in the portal to be the starting QB.
Oregon, 1:15 p.m.
- HC Dan Lanning
- LB Bryce Boettcher
- TE Kenyon Sadiq
- OLB Matayo Uiagalelei
The Ducks won the Big Ten last season but lost several impact players to the NFL, including QB Dillon Gabriel. Lanning will have his hands full to repeat as Big Ten champions.
Washington, 1:30 p.m.
- HC Jedd Fisch
- QB Demond William Jr
- RB Jonah Coleman
- CB Ephesians Prysock
The Huskies struggled in their first year in the Big Ten due to Kalen DeBoer going to Alabama. Washington looks to rebound this season and be a contender in the Big Ten.
Penn State, 1:45 p.m.
- HC James Franklin
- QB Drew Allar
- OL Nick Dawkins
- S Zakee Wheatley
The Nittany Lions are one of the favorites to win the Big Ten and have plenty of hype on them, especially with QB Drew Allar returning.
Penn State Nittany Lions Fan? Check out the latest Nittany Lions depth chart, schedule, and roster updates all in one place