"Big Ten owns college football": Fans hyped up as only 3 conference teams reportedly make CFP national championship

The Ohio State Buckeyes emerged as the CFP national champions for the 2024 season. This is the program's first natty under head coach Ryan Day and the Big Ten conference's third national championship. The Buckeyes also won the conference's first CFP national championship in 2014.

FOX College football posted on X on Friday that teams from only three conferences have won a national championship so far. Following the release of these statistics, college football fans took to social media to share their thoughts and perspectives on the same.

One fan stated the Big Ten is dominating the college football scene in recent times.

"The Big Ten owns college football"

"Crazy that the SEC is the only conference with multiple programs to win a natty on the CFP," another fan said.

"Well these are the only 3 conferences that will be champs for the foreseeable future," a fan said.

Another fan said that the Fighting Irish could be the next CFP national champions.

"I don't see a team not from 1 of these 3 conferences win it. Only team I'd give a chance is ND and they don't play in a conference"

"Tough competition," another fan said.

"It's all about the SEC. Any other conference are pretenders," one fan said.

The SEC conference still has the most CFP national championships won since its establishment in 2014. The Alabama Crimson Tide won three under former head coach Nick Saban, the Georgia Bulldogs won two under Kirby Smart and the LSU Tigers won during the 2019 season under ex-HC Ed Oregon. The ACC is the third conference to win the natty in the CFP era, with Clemson claiming titles in 2016 and 2018.

The 2025 CFP national championship final sets new non-NFL sporting event record

The Ohio State vs Notre Dame 2025 CFP national championship took place on Jan. 20 at the Mercedes-Benz Stadium in Atlanta. According to a tweet by the college football playoff, the finale between these two teams garnered 22.1 million viewers. This made it the most-watched non-NFL sporting event since last year.

ESPN then reported that despite the Ohio State vs Notre Dame finale garnering 22.1 million viewers, it was still a 12% drop from when Michigan defeated Washington to win the 2023 season's CFP national championship. That game garnered a total of 25.1 million viewers.

Nevertheless, the first year of the new 12-team college football playoff format turned out to have a successful debut.

